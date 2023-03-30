Two students recently earned $2,500 scholarships from the National Sorghum Foundation and BASF.
- Max Harman from Michigan State University is a first-year doctoral student studying molecular plant genetics. In his application, he said he wants to pursue a career in agriculture research to improve food and the food system using novel gene-editing techniques to discover and implement novel traits that benefit both producers and consumers.
- Breely Huguley from Texas Tech University is a senior agricultural communications major, who grew up on a farm near Olton, Texas. Huguley plans to pursue a master’s degree in the same discipline with future aspirations to either work in public policy in Washington, D.C., or in public relations and crisis communications.
Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/ for more information.
Courtney Rathke recently earned a scholarship from the Eastern Wisconsin Beef Producers and Promoters. Rathke will be graduating from Random Lake High School in May 2023. She is an active FFA member and has participated with the Livestock Judging Team, as well as the 4-H Meats Judging Team. The awards are given to deserving well-rounded students based on academic achievement, social activities and community service involvement. The recipients or their parents are members of the association. Visit EWBPP.com for more information.
Twelve students recently earned scholarships from the National Pork Producers Council. Ten of the students were recipients of the $2,500 Lois Britt Memorial scholarship.
• Kirby Cook, Iowa State University
• James DeRouchey, Kansas State University
• Joseph Halbur, South Dakota State University
• Molly Jones, North Carolina State University
• Leah Marek, Iowa State University
• Kyra Schenk, South Dakota State University
• Keegan Sheiss, Purdue University
• Karmen Sperr, South Dakota State University
• Elizabeth Staggs, Purdue University
• Elizabeth Thome, University of Minnesota
The Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship program, sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation, is awarded to undergraduates in a two-year swine program or a four-year college of agriculture program.
Two of the students were recipients of the $5,000 Neil Dierks scholarship.
• Grace Christensen of Iowa
• Caitlyn Wileman of Wisconsin
The Neil Dierks Scholarship, founded in 2021 and sponsored by the National Pork Industry Foundation, is awarded to current or applied-for-acceptance graduate students in a swine program. Visit nppc.org/get-involved/education-programs/ for more information.
Seven students recently earned scholarships from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Lizzette Lopez and Tyler Schroepfer earned Myron P. “Mike” Dean Cheese Industry Student Scholarships.
- Lopez trained as an industrial engineer in her native Nicaragua before beginning her career in the food and beverage industry, eventually becoming a Food Safety & Quality Assurance Technician for Great Lakes Cheese Company in Wausau, Wisconsin. She is pursuing a master’s degree in food safety through Michigan State University, which she expects to complete in 2025.
- Schroepfer is a current student in the food science program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, set to graduate in May 2024. He plans to combine his interest in food research and development with his experience as an active member of Wisconsin’s dairy community to one day earn his Wisconsin cheesemaker’s license and open his own creamery.
Josie Boyle, Rainna Simone and Samantha Hawkey earned Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Supplier Student Scholarships.
- Boyle is a fifth-generation agriculturalist and current high school senior who grew up surrounded by her family’s dairy farming tradition in rural Iowa. She will attend the University of Iowa in fall 2023 to pursue her goal of becoming a communications professional for a dairy-focused business.
- Simone, graduating in May 2025, plans to utilize her degree in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to launch her career as a dairy calf nutritionist, working alongside producers to develop well-managed calf care operations. She is also pursuing a minor in Spanish, empowering her to help build connections between dairy companies and their Spanish-speaking employees and customers.
- Hawkey is the human resources coordinator for Kelley Supply Inc. and a student in the human resource management program at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Upon graduation in May 2024, she plans to continue advancing her career as a full-time employee of Kelley Supply, where she has strengthened her business acumen and skills.
Nathan Nikolay and Kaitlin Rydzewski earned Brian Eggebrecht Supporting Skilled Trades in the Dairy Industry Students Scholarships, worth $2,000 each.
- Nikolay will graduate in May 2023 with a degree in agriculture power equipment from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wisconsin. He plans to use his education, combined with his experience in dairy management and equipment operation at Nikolay Farms, to become an agricultural service technician and ultimately own his own equipment repair business.
- Rydzewski is currently studying welding at Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. After completing her degree in May 2023, she looks forward to a career in stainless welding in the dairy industry, where sanitary welds are critical to product safety and quality.
Visit www.wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Ten students recently earned $5,000 scholarships from Merck Animal Health.
• Don Banks, North Carolina State University
• Alexis Berte, Iowa State University
• Antonia DeGroot, Ontario Veterinary College
• Hope Dohlman, Iowa State University
• Hunter Everett, North Carolina State University
• Ellen Gibbs, University of Missouri
• Jack Korenyi-Both, The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine
• Conrad Schelkopf, Kansas State University
• Adam Tatnall, University of Illinois Urbana -Champaign
• Dylan Wulfekuhle, Iowa State University
Visit www.aasv.org for more information.
Four veterinary students recently earned $1,500 National Dairy Herd Information Association Veterinary Student Scholarships.
• Eleni M. Casseri, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine
• Travis Lenssen, Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine
• Jared Sanderson, Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine
• Erin Will, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine
Selection committee members evaluated applicants on overall interest as a veterinarian planning to work in dairy, involvement in dairy medicine and extra-curricular activities, and interest in using dairy software and dairy records to aid in dairy management and in improving animal health. Visit dhia.org for more information.