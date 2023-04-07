Two students recently earned $2,500 scholarships from the National Wheat Foundation.
- Christopher Barron is a Texas A&M University student pursuing a plant and environmental soil science degree. Barron intends to pursue a career in plant breeding and is interested in drought-tolerant crops with improved nutrition.
- Ella Martin is a Kansas State University student pursuing a degree in bakery science and management in the food science industry. Martin is passionate about educating consumers about wheat and agriculture.
The applicants demonstrate a passion for agriculture and the wheat industry by pursuing education and careers that will benefit the industry for many decades to come. Visit wheatfoundation.org/the-national-wheat-foundation-and-basf-announce-scholarship-winners/ for more information.
Twelve students recently earned scholarships from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, through Dairy Management Inc.
Eleven students earned $2,500 scholarships.
• Anthony Agueda, Modesto Junior College
• Chloe Calhoun, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
• Miriam Cook, Purdue University
• Doreen Dyt, California Polytechnic State University
• Eliza Endres, University of Wisconsin-Madison
• Dina Graves, Clemson University
• Ross Herber, South Dakota State University
• Kylie Konyn, University of Wisconsin-Madison
• Gracelyn Krahn, University of Wisconsin-Madison
• Brielle Prock, Oklahoma State University
• Kendra Waldenberger, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
One student earned a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial scholarship.
- Kaitlin Mirkin, a University of Idaho student who is double-majoring in pre-veterinary medicine and dairy science, earned the 2022-2023 Loper scholarship.
Two students recently earned scholarships from the Wisconsin Custom Operators Inc.
- Paige Danzinger of Alma, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 scholarship. She is a first-year student at Chippewa Valley Technical College majoring in animal science management. Danzinger was raised on her family’s 600-cow dairy farm and custom harvesting business, DS Farms, where she assists with feeding calves, herd health and driving tractor during harvest.
- Chloe Ertl of Stanley, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 scholarship. She is a second-year student at Northcentral Technical College majoring in agribusiness with a certificate in graphic design. Ertl discovered her passion for agriculture as a high school student when a scheduling error landed her in an ag class. From there, she joined FFA and pursued multiple leadership opportunities, ultimately setting her sights on a career in agriculture.
The students were selected based on leadership, civic engagement, academics and volunteer activities related to agriculture. Students also submitted essays detailing their educational and vocational plans for the future. Scholarship winners are required to have ties to the Wisconsin Custom Operators Inc. – either as a member, relative or employee of a member, or as a relative of a member-client. Visit wiscustomoperators.org or email info@wiscustomoperators.org for more information.
Ten Wisconsin students recently earned scholarships each worth $1,500 from Insight FS.
• Shealyn Klosterman is attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville pursuing a degree in agribusiness. She is a 2021 graduate from New Glarus High School.
• Katie Nusbaum graduated from Juda High School in May and plans to attend Southwest Wisconsin Technical College this fall. She is enrolled in agribusiness science and technology and agribusiness management.
• Owen Zakrzeski is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for agricultural business and a crop science minor. He plans to graduate in May 2023.
• Anna Koehler graduated from Jefferson High School this year and will attend Iowa State University. She will pursue a degree in agribusiness.
• Mathew Karls is a Waunakee Community High School graduate, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering this fall.
• Seth Wavrunek is a recent graduate from Mishicot High School. He is attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College this fall majoring in diesel and heavy equipment tech.
• Mary Lewandowski graduated in June from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. She will attend Northcentral Technical College in the fall to pursue a career in agribusiness.
• Nicole Plenty is attending UW-Platteville and plans to graduate in 2023 with a degree in soil and crop science, with an emphasis in plant breeding and genetics. She is a 2019 graduate of Elkhorn High School.
• Maryann Gudenkauf is a recent graduate from Watertown High School. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall to earn a degree in dairy science.
• Owen Huschitt plans to attend Southwest Technical College in Fennimore this fall for small business entrepreneurship. He would like to open a meat processing plant after graduation while continuing to farm and sell show cattle.
Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential, and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. The student must also maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale and write three essays. Visit insightfs.com for more information.
Two students recently earned scholarships from the Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation.
- Meikah Dado graduated in 2021 with degrees in dairy science and life sciences communication. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in agricultural leadership, education and communications at Texas A&M University to prepare for a career as a faculty member at a research-focused university.
- Hannah Tremaine is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is continuing her education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the speech-language pathology master's program.
Visit awamadison.org for more information.