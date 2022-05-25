Ag scholarships awarded

The Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation recently awarded 21 scholarships to Association of Women in Agriculture members.
• Alexis Kwak of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. Kwak also earned the Grateful Badgers scholarship. She is majoring in political science, international studies and Chinese.
• Nicole Broege of Janesville, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. She is a dairy science student.
• Olivia Spaight of Waterford, Wisconsin, earned the Delma Woodburn Memorial Scholarship. She also earned the Kelsey Jo Olson Memorial Scholarship. Spaight is a dairy science and life sciences communication student.
• Kylie Konyn of San Diego, California, earned the Dr. David Dickson Scholarship. She is studying dairy science with an agricultural business management certificate.
• Mae Buttles of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, earned the Cynthia Benevenga Memorial Scholarship. She is studying management and human resources, supply chain management and marketing.
People are also reading…
Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident Scholarships were awarded to six young women.
• Sara Johnson of Delavan, Wisconsin -- animal science
• Sadie Goettl of Berlin, Wisconsin -- agricultural business management with certificates in public policy and integrated liberal studies
• Emma Vos of Maribel, Wisconsin -- agricultural business management
• Jaden Henneman of Whitewater, Wisconsin -- agricultural business management and psychology with a certificate in criminal justice
• Jacee Johnson of Maribel -- animal science
• Kat Eugster of Stoughton, Wisconsin -- agricultural business management
Five women earned Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarships.
• Kylie Nickels
• Megan Moede
• Megan Baker
• Ashley Nelson
• Alyson Buchholz
McKenzie Trinko, Olivia McDonald and Natalie Roe each earned $1,000 scholarships provided by Demeter. Demeter is a nonprofit organization that provides fellowship and supports scholarships for students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Sophy Heinsz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earned the Nicole Bangart Memorial Scholarship. She is studying dairy science and Spanish with a certificate in agricultural business management. Visit awamadison.org for more information.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America recently awarded 123 scholarships to students across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The high school seniors each received a $1,500 educational scholarship.
There were 41 Wisconsin recipients.
• Olivia Adams, Cassville
• Faith Baerwolf, Columbus
• Ava Booth, Plymouth
• Austin Brand, Ellsworth
• Jared Breuer, Cassville
• Lauren Breunig, Sauk City
• Andrew Dettmann, Johnson Creek
• Abagail Diehl, Viroqua
• Donniejo Dittrich, Alma
• Alexa Fleegal, Green Lake
• Justyne Frisle, Prairie Farm
• Courtney Glenna, Amery
• Kelly Herness, Whitehall
• Ariona Hildebrandt, Watertown
• Michael Ihm, Lancaster
• Amy Jentges, Port Washington
• Hailey Jentz, Belmont
• Sara Kronberg, Milton
• Megan LaRose, Burlington
• Parker Litterick, Theresa
• Caleb Lokker, Baldwin
• Kory Makos, Argyle
• Benjamin McMeeken, West Bend
• Katelyn Meinholz, DeForest
• Rawson Meylor, Mineral Point
• Ainsley Noble, Lancaster
• Katie Nusbaum, Monroe
• Cameron Pokorny, Waupun
• William Riedeman, Brandon
• Emma Sandberg, Durand
• Michael Schaal, Burlington
• Mary Schrieber, East Troy
• Clara Sedlar, Fremont
• Lily Simon, Fond du Lac
• Nathan Stanek, Augusta
• Emma Steffes, Mineral Point
• Tyler Ulrich, Dresser
• Marissa Vosberg, Monroe
• Kalista Weber, Mondovi
• Maria Zillges, Larsen
• Kaiya Zurfluh, Albany
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
The Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee recently awarded eight scholarships.
• Luis Avila Vette, a graduate of Watertown High School, is attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and majoring in agronomy.
• Hailey Besch, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, is attending Texas Tech University and majoring in animal science.
• Liam Bos, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, is attending Fox Valley Technical College and majoring in construction management with an eye for a career in the agricultural industry.
• Gavin Clifton, a graduate of Jefferson High School, is attending Madison College and majoring in agricultural equipment technology.
• Andrew Dettmann, a graduate of Watertown High School, is attending UW-Madison and majoring in agronomy.
• Marnie Draves, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, is attending UW-Stevens Point and majoring in natural resources and conservation management.
• Nicholas Fischer, a graduate of Jefferson High School, is attending UW-River Falls and majoring in animal science.
• Anna Koehler, a graduate of Jefferson High School, is attending Iowa State University and majoring in agricultural business.
An amount of $8,000 was awarded in 2022. The scholarships are awarded to any high school senior attending a technical college or four-year university in an agricultural field.
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative awarded $27,000 in scholarships to 19 individuals this year.
• Kacy Anderson of Mindoro, Wisconsin
• Alane Artac of Greenwood, Wisconsin
• Emma Bangart of Stratford, Wisconsin
• Brittany Bauer of Marshfield, Wisconsin
• Emily Bittelman of Westfield, Wisconsin
• Tyler Bohnert of East Moline, Illinois
• Brady Dehnke of Augusta, Wisconsin
• Delana Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois
• Breann Flannery of Argyle, Wisconsin
• Grace Kling of Taylor, Wisconsin
• Jacob Knigge of Omro, Wisconsin
• Lora Korth of New London, Wisconsin
• Kelsie Kreklau of Stetsonville, Wisconsin
• Brooke Lebal of Kennan, Wisconsin
• Mary Lewandowski of Hatley, Wisconsin
• Jacob Matyka of Rib Lake, Wisconsin
• Ian Riehle of Edgar, Wisconsin
• Calli Storms of Muscoda, Wisconsin
• Ezekial Wagner of Seymour, Wisconsin
Scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, essay responses, and their future plans and career goals. All members of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for postsecondary education were eligible to apply for the scholarships. Visit www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com for more information.
The Woodstock Progressive Milk Producers’ Association recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to seven students.
• Riley Davis of Sharon, Wisconsin, plans to graduate in 2022 with a major in kinesiology and a minor in physical activity and health promotion from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
• Matthew Evers of Lemont, Illinois, plans to graduate in 2023 with a major in management information systems with an emphasis in cyber security.
• Nathan Evers of Lemont, Illinois, is majoring in management and leadership with a minor in business law at Bradley University.
• Hayden Funk of Janesville, Wisconsin, is planning to graduate in 2022 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in agricultural business and a minor in soil and crop science.
• Elizabeth Katzman of Whitewater, Wisconsin, is currently completing her associate’s degree at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
• Riley Washburn of Darien, Wisconsin, is a student at Iowa State University pursuing his first year as a mechanical engineering student.
• Elisa Weier of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, is currently a sophomore at Carroll University pursuing nursing and will be starting her clinicals this spring.
Association members, their children and grandchildren were eligible to apply for a scholarship that could be used toward tuition at an accredited post-secondary educational program. Woodstock Progressives is a collaborative association for milk producers. Contact hildebrandtfarm@gmail.com or 815-703-3765 for more information.
The Wisconsin National Farmers Organization’s annual first place Steve Pavich and Frank Pries Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded to Justyne Frisle. The second place scholarship was awarded to Tyler Bohnert. The two $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to high school seniors planning to major in agriculture at a college or university.
Frisle plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison and plans to major in dairy science with an applied ag or ag business minor. She wants to find a career that will help dairy farms be an occupation of choice again. Attending Prairie Farm High School, she is active in FFA, softball, basketball, pep club, National Honor Society, forensics and volleyball.
Bohnert plans to attend a four-year university to study agriculture business. He plans to bring business knowledge back to their family farm to help advance their family dairy to the next level. Attending United Township High School, he is active in football, Foster’s Voice Club, LEAD Student and honor roll.
The Agricultural Relations Council recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Lydia Johnson of Bondurant, Iowa. The annual scholarship goes to a college student studying ag communications and public relations.
An Iowa State University student studying agricultural communications and journalism, Johnson completed four internships. At the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, she implemented department communications under the direction of Iowa’s secretary of agriculture and supported 14 diverse bureaus by writing news releases, media alerts and success stories, completing design work and website updates, and managing social media accounts.
For the National FFA, she served as the broadcast desk intern. She produced more than 40 audio packages by interviewing National FFA officers, national proficiency award winners, American Star finalists, keynote speakers and special guests during the 2021 National FFA Convention and Expo.
As the National Association of Farm Broadcasting intern, Johnson interviewed guests, scheduled programming and recorded segments for “The Big Show” on Newsradio 1040 WHO and AM 600 WMT, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She also wrote and updated news articles, podcast segments and social media content.
As the Nationwide agribusiness marketing intern, Johnson assisted in managing the Golden Owl Award, which recognizes 1,700-plus agricultural educators in seven states. She created social media posts and developed banner advertisements.
Johnson grew up on her family’s farm – 3 Sisters Farm, a diversified grain and livestock farm. Her responsibilities included managing a show lamb flock. Johnson won the Iowa State FFA Sheep Production Proficiency Award and earned a Gold Award at the national level. Visit www.agrelationscouncil.org for more information.
GreenStone Farm Credit Services recently awarded either a $2,000 or $1,000 scholarship.
• Claire Duch of New London, Wisconsin
• Alexander Smith of Bay Port, Michigan
• Caleb Tucker of Hopkins, Michigan
• Dane Adams of Shawano, Wisconsin
• Clara Milarch of Port Sanilac, Michigan
• Jenna Gries of Manitowoc, Wisconsin
• Laken DuRussel of Munger, Michigan
• Amber Fietzer of Manawa, Wisconsin
• Margaret Hartmann of Flint, Michigan
• Madelyn Laskowski of Bad Axe, Michigan
• Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville, Wisconsin
• Megan Salentine of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
• Hannah Cerveny of Gresham, Wisconsin
• Layla True of Dowagiac, Michigan
• Ryann Wagner of Lena, Wisconsin
• Elizabeth Henson of Blanchard, Michigan
• Clarissa Ulness of Valders, Wisconsin
• Harlee Wolf of Suring, Wisconsin
• Lora Korth of New London, Wisconsin
• Jenna Stanton of Manitou Beach, Michigan
• Aubrey Rasch of Lowell, Michigan
Each student selected for GreenStone’s 2022 scholarship met the requirements of residing within GreenStone’s territory in Michigan or northeast Wisconsin, be a full-time high school graduating senior with at least a 3.0 grade-point average, and plan to study an agriculture-related field. In addition, each student selected was active in their community, demonstrated strong leadership in school and displayed a passion for agriculture. Visit www.greenstonefcs.com for more information.