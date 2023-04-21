Sixty-three students recently earned scholarships from the Dairy Farmers of America.
• Carmen Kuiper, Hico, Texas, plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in animal science.
• Abbygail Schlough, Boyceville, Wisconsin, plans to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in agriculture education.
• Joseph Achen, Little Falls, Minnesota, plans to attend Purdue University and major in agribusiness.
• Bryson Stejskal, Ulysses, Kansas, plans to attend Kansas State University and major in feed science and management.
• Makayla Miller, Newburgh, Maine, plans to attend University of Maine and major in animal science.
• Darcy Heltzel, Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, plans to attend Penn State University and major in biological engineering.
• Camila Marmolejo Muriel, San Diego, California, plans to attend Harvard College and major in molecular and cellular biology.
• Bailey Meireis, Gill, Colorado, plans to attend Aims Community College and major in animal science.
• Mylie Rexing, Fort Branch, Indiana, plans to attend Purdue University and major in agribusiness.
• Cole Meyer, Hanover, Kansas, plans to attend Salina Area Technical School and major in machine and robotic technology.
• Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick, Vermont, plans to attend Cornell University and major in animal science.
• Grace Heavyside, Lipan, Texas, plans to attend Tarleton State University and major in wildlife, sustainability and ecosystem sciences.
• William Jones, Kilgore, Texas, plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in ag systems management.
• Rachel Laird, Cornell, Wisconsin, plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College and major in animal science management.
• Zoe Meeks, Dalhart, Texas, plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in agriculture economics.
• Payson Rienhardt, Exeter, Maine, plans to attend University of Maine and major in forestry/conservation.
• Emily Robbins, Aurora, South Dakota, plans to attend South Dakota State University and major in agriculture business and communications.
• Allison Gabel, Lawtons, New York, plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill and major in animal science, dairy production and management.
• Kelly Bliss, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, plans to attend Cornell University and major in bioengineering.
• Christie Peng, Johns Creek, Georgia, plans to attend University of Georgia and major in business/culinary science and nutrition.
• Lauren Homan, New Bremen, Ohio, plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in dairy production and management.
• Lauryn Young, Chehalis, Washington, plans to attend Modesto Junior College and major in dairy science.
• Serena Palmer, Preston, Idaho, plans to attend Brigham Young University–Idaho and major in animal science.
• Ellie Dyt, Crows Landing, California, plans to attend California Polytechnic University and major in agriculture business.
• Nevin Erbsen, Lanark, Illinois, plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agriculture systems technology.
• Raegen Johnson, Windsor, Colorado, plans to attend Adams State University and major in agriculture business.
• Sara Kennedy, Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, plans to attend Penn State University and major in animal science.
• Marissa Miller, Andreas, Pennsylvania, plans to attend Lehigh Carbon Community College and major in business management.
• Tera Morgan, Circleville, Utah, plans to attend Southern Utah University and major in business.
• Stephanie Alstaetter, Bellefontaine, Ohio, plans to attend Wilmington College and major in animal science.
• Larson Vieth, Windthorst, Texas, plans to attend Texas State Technical College and major in solar energy technology.
• Makayla Osinga, Hico, Texas, plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in agriculture business.
• Ellie Edler, Browntown, Wisconsin, plans to attend University of Wisconsin–Whitewater and major in human resources.
• Koren Truance, Vinton, Ohio, attends The Ohio State University and majors in agriscience education.
• Haven Hileman, Stout, Ohio, attends The Ohio State University and majors in animal science.
• Kylie Konyn, Madison, Wisconsin, attends University of Wisconsin–Madison and majors in dairy science.
• Caris Jones, Hermitage, Tennessee, attends Tuskegee University and majors in animal, poultry and veterinary science.
• Daniel Salas, Moscow, Idaho, attends University of Idaho and majors in animal and veterinary science.
• Layne Burnett, Lubbock, Texas, attends Texas Tech University and majors in agriculture communications.
• Sarah Hagenow, St. Paul, Minnesota, attends University of Minnesota–Twin Cities and majors in agriculture and food business management.
• Shelby Bellows, Brooklyn, Connecticut, attends Virginia Tech and majors in dairy science.
• Krista Carlton, Little Plymouth, Virginia, attends Virginia Tech and majors in animal and poultry sciences.
• Jenna Gries, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, attends University of Wisconsin–Madison and majors in dairy science.
• Chloe La Crosse, Forestville, Wisconsin, attends University of Wisconsin–Madison and majors in dairy science.
• Kaylee Mess, Rosendale, Wisconsin, attends University of Wisconsin–Platteville and majors in agriculture education and technology education.
• Becky Kropf, Westphalia, Kansas, attends Brown University and majors in economics.
• Carrie Rhoades, Greenville, Ohio, attends Oklahoma State University and majors in agriculture education.
• Brooklin Drake, Marathon, New York, attends SUNY Cobleskill and majors in agriculture business.
• Dana Heltzel, Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, attends University of Pittsburgh and majors in nutrition and dietetics.
• Sydney Haag, Thorntown, Indiana, attends Purdue University and majors in animal science.
• Brielle Prock, Denair, California, attends Oklahoma State University and majors in agriculture communications and agribusiness.
• Linda Jacob, Haubstadt, Indiana, attends Vincennes University and majors in agribusinesss.
• Allison Fincham, Marysville, Kansas, attends Faith Baptist Bible College and majors in elementary education.
• Aaron Broering, Maria Stein, Ohio, attends Miami University and majors in marketing.
• Nathan Brubaker, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, attends Cornell University and majors in biological engineering.
• Jessica Nolt, Hartley, Texas, attends Iowa State University and majors in agribusiness.
• Abby Fairbanks, Anamosa, Iowa, attends University of Wisconsin–Platteville and majors in dairy science.
• Zonia Elizabeth Caro Carvajal, Starkville, Mississippi, attends Mississippi State University, pursuing food science and technology.
• Suchismita Roy, Manhattan, Kansas, attends Kansas State University, pursuing food science.
• Kiara Gilardi, Davis, California, attends University of California, Davis, pursuing veterinary medicine.
• Mollee Eickmeyer, Hoyleton, Illinois, attends University of Illinois, pursuing veterinary medicine.
• Taliah Danzinger, Durand, Wisconsin, attends University of Wisconsin–Madison, pursuing dairy science.
• Amy Powers, Bristol, Connecticut, attends Post University, pursuing business administration.
Visit dfamilk.com for more information.
Eight students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from CentralStar Cooperative.
• Adam Baker of Clayton, Michigan, is attending Michigan State University.
• Emma Bangart of Stratford, Wisconsin, is attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
• Rachel Durst of Richland Center, Wisconsin, is attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
• Austin Fahey of Edgar, Wisconsin, is a student at Fox Valley Technical College.
• Jenna Gries of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Lora Korth of New London, Wisconsin, is attending UW-River Falls.
• Mary Lewandowski of Hatley, Wisconsin, is attending Northcentral Technical College.
• Kelsey Pasch of Weidman, Michigan, is attending Michigan State University.
In addition to being children of cooperative member-stockowners, applicants were asked to summarize involvement and experiences that demonstrate their commitment to the agriculture industry. In addition, they answered five short essays on various topics -- agriculture-industry involvement, community volunteering, work experience, awards and plans for the future. Visit www.mycentralstar.com for more information.
Maya Ehlen of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, recently earned a $500 scholarship from the Walworth County Dairy Promotion Committee. Ehlen is currently a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she is pursuing a degree in food science and technology.
The Walworth County Dairy Promotion Committee is made up of individuals passionate about promoting Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry throughout Walworth County and beyond. Each year, the committee awards a scholarship to a student from Walworth County pursuing a dairy-related degree. Contact 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com for more information.