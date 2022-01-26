 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Future of Ag News

Ag scholarships awarded

Three students recently earned scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, totaling $4,500, from the National Sorghum Foundation.

• Max Harman of Kansas State University

• Alexis Ghormley of Texas A&M University

• John McCurdy of Texas A&M University

Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bill Kubeka Memorial Scholarship winner, Ghormley, will also have the opportunity to attend the National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In in 2022 to learn about policies and regulations impacting the U.S. sorghum industry. Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com for more information.

Seven individuals recently earned $1,000 scholarships from CentralStar Cooperative.

• Isabella Atkinson of East Troy, Wisconsin

• Grant Buwalda of Waupun, Wisconsin

• Eliza Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin

• Brianna Hill of Gregory, Michigan

• Joseph Schuh of Seymour, Wisconsin

• Kylie Weaver of Goshen, Indiana

• Kathleen Zahm of Marne, Michigan

In addition to being children of cooperative member-stockowners, applicants were asked to provide meaningful commentary about their experiences and how those events helped cement a commitment to the agriculture industry. Visit www.mycentralstar.com for more information.

