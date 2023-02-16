Ag scholarships awarded
Various organizations recently awarded scholarships to students.
Nine high school seniors and college students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the National Dairy Herd Information Association.
• Doreen Dyt of Crows Landing, California
• Anna Euerle of Litchfield, Minnesota
• Brianna Meyer of Chilton, Wisconsin
• Maggie Molitor of St. Cloud, Minnesota
• Holly Niefergold of Lawtons, New York
• Josephine Sutherland of Flandreau, South Dakota
• Libby Swatling of Clifton Park, New York
• Kelli-Jo VanValkenburgh of Prattsville, New York
• Laureen Walter of Villard, Minnesota
Committee members ranked applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities, and responses to Dairy Herd Information- and career-related questions. To be eligible for a National Dairy Herd Information Association scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on Dairy Herd Information test, a family member of a Dairy Herd Information employee, or an employee of a Dairy Herd Information affiliate.
For the 15th year, the National Dairy Herd Information Association awarded a scholarship in memory of Joe Drexler, who worked for NorthStar Cooperative Dairy Herd Information Services, which is now known as CentralStar Cooperative Inc. - Dairy Herd Information Services. Brianna Meyer is this year’s recipient. NorthStar members and employees, friends and family contributed nearly $10,000 to establish the scholarship fund. Visit www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp for more information.
Two students recently earned scholarships from the National Judi Collinsworth Outstanding Junior Exhibitor Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarship recognizes National Junior Holstein Exhibitors who have shown committed involvement and interest in the Holstein industry.
Kylie Konyn from California earned a $1,000 scholarship. Konyn is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is involved in the Badger Dairy Club, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Association of Women in Agriculture, and is an undergraduate research assistant. In the future, she plans to pursue a doctorate in dairy cattle genetics or nutrition.
Delana Erbsen from Illinois earned a $500 scholarship. Erbsen is majoring in dairy science at Iowa State University where she is active in the Iowa State Dairy Science Club. She also remains involved in her family’s farm, Erbacres Holsteins, where she is responsible for helping care for youngstock, milking cows and cow comfort. After completing her undergraduate degree, she hopes to attend veterinary school or pursue a doctorate in animal breeding and genetics. Visit www.holsteinusa.com/pdf/forms_apps/collinsworth_award.pdf for more information.
The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture recently awarded $10,000 in grants to 10 county Farm Bureaus and their agricultural literacy programs.
• Banks County Farm Bureau, Georgia
• Bond County Farm Bureau, Illinois
• Barrow County Farm Bureau, Georgia
• Carroll County Farm Bureau, Virginia
• Jackson County Farm Bureau, Georgia
• Kerr County Farm Bureau, Texas
• Muskegon County Farm Bureau, Michigan
• Marion County Farm Bureau, South Carolina
• Buffalo County Farm Bureau, Wisconsin
• Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau, Louisiana
Additionally the Foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to 10 educators.
The grants and scholarships are funded through the White-Reinhardt Fund for Education, which acknowledges communities and educators who are engaging with students on the fundamental role of agriculture in the everyday lives of all Americans.
Grants are awarded twice a year, in the spring and fall. State and county Farm Bureaus may apply for $1,000 grants to create new ag literacy programs or expand existing programs. Organizations and schools can work with their local Farm Bureau to apply for the grants, which are available on a competitive basis. Visit www.agfoundation.org for more information.
Three students recently earned scholarships from the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Board of Directors and the 2022 Clark County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Executive Committee.
• Haven Peroshek is a 2022 graduate of Loyal High School. She earned a $2,000 scholarship. She is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay working toward a degree in the field of nutrition and dietetics.
• Elliot Ackerman will be graduating from Owen-Withee High School in May 2023. He earned a $1,000 scholarship. His plans after graduation include attending the Chippewa Valley Area Technical College to study in the field of machining
• Jacob Kopp will graduate from Neillsville High School in 2023. He earned a $500 scholarship. He is currently applying to the University of Wisconsin with plans to study wildlife ecology.
Eligible applicants are, or will be, enrolled in a University of Wisconsin System or Wisconsin Technical College System program with emphasis in an agriculture field of study, reside in a recent Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Host County, have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and participated in recent Farm Tech Day events. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.
Two students recently earned $2,500 scholarships from the National Wheat Foundation and BASF.
• Christopher Barron is a Texas A&M University student pursuing a plant and environmental soil science degree. Barron intends to pursue a career in plant breeding and is interested in drought-tolerant crops with improved nutrition.
• Ella Martin is a Kansas State University student pursuing a degree in bakery science and management, food science-industry. Martin is passionate about educating consumers about wheat and agriculture.
The applicants demonstrate a passion for agriculture and the wheat industry by pursuing education and careers that will benefit the industry for many decades to come.
Twenty students recently earned scholarships totaling $70,000 from Certified Angus Beef.
• $7,500 – Owen Gustafson – Dickinson State University
• $3,500 – Jace Stagemeyer – Butler Community College
• $2,500 – Teigen Hadrick – South Dakota State University
• $2,000 – Blake Bruns – Northeastern Junior College
• $1,500 – Amber Staab – University of Nebraska – Lincoln
• $7,500 – Cutter Pohlman – Texas Tech University
• $5,000 – Kevin Jess – Cornell University
• $4,000 – Eva Hinrichsen – Oklahoma State University
• $3,000 – Alexandria Cozzitorto – Texas A&M University
• $2,000 – Ellie Kidwell – Kansas State University
• $2,000 – Jake Bagby – Texas Tech University
• $2,000 – Lauren Frink – Colorado State University
• $2,000 – Eric Schafer – Butler Community College
• $2,000 – Claire Stevensen – California Polytechnic State University
• $2,000 – Sheridan Wilson – University of Nebraska
• $7,500 – Forest Francis – South Dakota State University
• $5,000 – Kaylee Greiner – Texas A&M University
• $4,000 – Mesa Kutz – Colorado State University
• $3,000 – Connor McKinzie – Texas Tech University
• $2,000 – Cesar Sepulveda – Texas Tech University
Applicants were asked how they hope to serve the beef industry and make it better.
Three emerging livestock industry leaders recently earned 2023 Throlson American Bison Foundation scholarships.
• Kaylee Kipp - Texas A&M University - Veterinary Medicine
• Sam Stroup - Texas A&M University - Biomedical Sciences
• Mikayla Lacher - Kansas State University - Veterinary Medicine
The Throlson Foundation scholarship review committee reviewed numerous applications and narrowed it down to three stand-out students. This year's recipients includes funding from the Rich Zahringer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports those students who focus on agricultural business and accounting in recognition of the fund's namesake, who was a longtime bison industry accountant and is among the pioneers of the modern bison-business. The scholarship is made possible by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats. Visit bisoncentral.com/about-nba/throlson-american-bison-foundation for more information.