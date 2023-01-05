Future of Ag News

South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota's universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.