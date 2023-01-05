Future of Ag News

Business awards education grants
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, recently awarded a total of $229,852 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program. Sixty-five high schools in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin located across Compeer Financial’s territory will be receiving grants of as much as $4,000 each, funding a variety of hands-on learning tools and new technologies for agriculture education classrooms.
Twenty-five schools were in Wisconsin.
• Cuba City School District -- simulator with removable cervix, reproductive tract and cow hide cover; gloves; stages of corpus luteum development models; stages of fetal development models; quick-start guide and online access to curriculum
• Wisconsin Heights High School -- hydroponic tower garden
• Dodgeville FFA -- fertilizer injector, cart and plumbing kit, water line, drip lines and adaptors, start-up seeds, digital scales, fertilizer, irrigation control, pollinators, growing supports, picking trays, grow bags, pruning shears, PVC pipe and components, and submersible pumps
• Pardeeville Agri-Science Department -- corn stalk model and butcher beef cuts model
• Mauston FFA -- hydroponic system and LED grow lights
• Prairie du Chien High School -- tables, labeling system, seed packet organizers, fertilizers and seeds; fix watering system in the greenhouse
• Weston School District-Weston FFA -- walk-in poultry cage, steel garden wagon and a live stream camera
• Princeton School District -- 3D models of different animals and plant structures
• Oakfield School District -- vertical automatic feed hydroponics unit, fertilizer injector system and soil mixing table
• School District of Omro -- hydroponic system
• Central Wisconsin Christian School -- hydroponic growing systems with LED indoor grow lights and support cages
• Bangor FFA -- maple syrup evaporator, installation of a water hydrant for school garden, induction hot plates and convertible refrigerator-freezer
• De Soto FFA -- greenhouse controller
• Brookwood High School -- commercial grade egg incubator, equipment for egg candling, brooder boxes, feeders and waterers
• Holmen High School Agri Science -- hydroponic tower systems, chicken model and dog uterus model
• Whitehall School District Agriculture Department and FFA -- calf simulator
• Osceola FFA/Osceola Agriculture Department -- hydroponic grow tower
• Baldwin-Woodville High School -- gates, mats, halters, feeding troughs, watering dishes and other equipment for the barn
• Drummond Area School District -- Ag Tech Systems and Mechanics Curriculum Guide and Answer Key, tool chests, tool sets, tool chest liners and securing materials
• Independence Middle/High School -- Advanced Veterinary Training: Critical Care Fluffy and Goldie-K9 Breath-Heart Sound Simulator, and suture kits
• Colfax Agricultural Education -- lab incubator, cabinet incubator, humidity pump, beef cut ID Program, tree ring dating, Electrochemical Remediation of Wastewater, tree study kit, Modeling Stream Erosion and Deposition, Conformation workbooks, Dairy Cattle Judging DVD, Practice Dairy Cow Judging, Livestock Evaluation text, tablets and CD player adaptors
• Black River Falls FFA -- raised bed mix in the high tunnel, storage shed brackets, shelving, ladder and fasteners; re-roof and re-side the bee equipment storage shed; paver base material in the high tunnel; beekeeping equipment and pollinator shrubs
• Cumberland School District Agriculture Education Department -- cheese, root beer, medication administration, kitchen science, seed, germ and soil kits; churn; scat and yeast labs; thermometers; clipper; spiralizer; peeler set; corn cutter; sheep organ - heart and brain; cow eye; dog skeleton model; photosynthesis chamber; pH strips and kit; barometer; and coriolis effect kit
• Monroe High School-Agriculture Department -- swine litter processing simulators and supply pack
• New Glarus High School -- hydroponic grow tower
High school agriculture departments throughout Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory were eligible to apply for an Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Youth dairy enthusiasts shine at contests
Youth from coast to coast recently shared competition and comradery while competing in Holstein Foundation’s national youth competitions.
Almost 70 contestants from 18 different states competed in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The competition is based on the popular television game show and features a wide range of dairy-related questions in several categories. There were top-three individuals in each age division; they are listed in placing order.
Junior Division -- ages nine to 13
• Alison Gartman, Wisconsin
• Kyle Ainger, Illinois
• Layne Mull, California
Intermediate Division -- ages 14 to 17
• Rachel Craun, Virginia
• Elsie Donlick, New York
• Bennett Dunstan, New York
Senior Division -- ages 18 to 21
• Abbi Prins, California
• Daniel Clapp, Connecticut
• Kylie Konyn, California
In the National Dairy Bowl contest, four-person teams compete within two age divisions -- junior, ages nine to 15, and senior, ages 16 to 21. A total of 26 teams participated this year with 13 teams in each division.
Facing off in the Junior Division championship match were the teams from California and Illinois. Winning first prize was the California team with members Sophie van Loben Sels, Karley Rocha, Lauren Silveira, Chloe Chapman and coach Dawn Rocha.
Competing on the Illinois team were Jake Ainger, Evan Beal, Alaina Dinderman, Katelyn Dorn and coach John Mitchell. Rounding out the top-five junior teams were Pennsylvania in third, New England in fourth and Wisconsin in fifth.
California and New York faced off in a competitive final round in the Senior Division. Members of the winning California team included Rachel Mancebo, Emma van Loben Sels, Mykel Mull and Victoria Paolini, coached by Kirsten Areias.
On the second-place senior team from New York were Gabriella Taylor, Alysha Kuhn, Annika Donlick, and William Andrew, coached by Jonathan Taylor. Other teams in the top-five included Iowa in third, Pennsylvania in fourth and Wisconsin in fifth.
J. George & Anna Smith Sportsmanship awards are given to one Dairy Bowl team in each division who best exemplify the principles of courtesy, friendliness and team spirit throughout the competition. Each team receives a cash award and plaque.
In the Junior Division the award was presented to Wisconsin, with team members Evan Brey, Emily Ossmann, Tristen Ostrom, Madison Wiese, and coaches Rachel Gerbitz and Peggy Coffeen. In the Senior Division, the honor went to the Iowa team with members Regan Demmer, Isaiah Hammerand, Trenton Hammerand, Brynlee Volker and coach Jeff Hammerand.
The Dairy Knowledge Exam is open to any youth attending the National Junior Holstein Convention who wants to challenge their dairy know-how with a 25-question written test. Like Dairy Bowl, youth are divided into two groups by age. The top-three individuals in each division for the Dairy Knowledge Exam are listed in placing order.
Junior Division
• Karley Rocha, California
• Elsie Donlick, New York
• Sydney Bullard, Maine
Senior Division
• Abbi Prins, California
• Annika Donlick, New York
• Isaiah Hammerand, Iowa
Visit www.holsteinfoundation.org for more information.
Top-three essay contest winners announced
Culver’s recently announced the top-three winning entries for its eighth annual FFA Essay Contest.
• First place receiving $7,500 is Jenna C. of the Logan County FFA in Kentucky.
• Second place receiving $5,000 is Briella B. of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA in Wisconsin.
• Third place receiving $2,500 is Anna B. of the Monroe City FFA in Missouri.
Culver’s asked students to share the ways agriculture is positively impacting the world as the theme for the essay. The listed excerpts are highlights from the three winning essays, which were selected by Culver’s and the National FFA Organization.
First-place winner Jenna C. took advantage of Culver’s video submission option to share the powerful message that agriculture affects everyone’s lives – regardless of whether they work in agriculture.
“One U.S. farm feeds about 166 people annually in the U.S. and abroad. We enjoy an abundance of food in the United States and spend around 10 percent of our income on food each year, which is one of the lowest percentages in the world. Food sustains our dietary needs, but it provides so much more. Food brings us to the table to share meals with our families. Food is the celebrations and special occasions and connects our non-farming friends to the foundation of agriculture on a daily basis.”
Briella B., second-place winner, referenced the words of the FFA Creed as she writes about how students can take action now and become engaged in agriculture.
“Agriculture has, is, and will continue to make a positive difference in feeding the population, innovating ideas, and producing biodegradable products. The final line of the FFA Creed reflects on how each individual is responsible for more than just themselves… I am the future of agriculture and it is my job to communicate the struggles of the past, the ideas of the present, and the benefits of the future to my community, my state, and my world.”
Third-place winner Anna B. wrote about the positive impact urban agriculture has on creating a more environmentally healthy future.
“When looking back upon innovations in the agriculture industry, the most positively impacting ones are those like community gardens, rooftop farming, and hydroponics. These programs promote sustainable agriculture in urban settings. Urban agriculture allows for more efficient use of spaces and aids in cities going ‘green.’ These practices result in not only environmental health, but farming for a better future.”
The FFA Essay Contest is part of the Thank You Farmers Project, an initiative created by Culver’s that encourages smart farming through agricultural education programs. Visit www.culvers.com for more information.