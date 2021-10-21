Future of Ag News

Schools earn grants
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America recently awarded $149,114 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program. A total of 55 high schools within Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will receive grants of as much as $3,000 each. The funds will support agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom.
Thirteen high schools in Illinois will receive grants. Seventeen high schools in Minnesota will receive grants.
Twenty-five high schools in Wisconsin will receive grants.
• Amery School District
• Barron High School
• Beaver Dam High School
• Brillion Agriculture Department
• Cambridge School District Severson Learning Center
• Cochrane-Fountain City Agriculture Department
• Columbus High School
• East Troy High School
• Ellsworth High School
• Glenwood City Agriculture Department
• Jefferson Agriculture Department
• Lincoln Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan Agriculture Department
• Melrose-Mindoro School District
• Oshkosh North Agriculture Department
• Osseo-Fairchild FFA
• Plymouth Agriculture Department
• Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA
• Rice Lake High School
• River Falls High School
• Riverdale Agriculture Department
• Slinger FFA
• Sparta Area School District
• St. Croix Central High School
• Turtle Lake School
• Westby Area High School
The purpose of the grant program is to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the agriculture industry, by funding programs and modern classroom equipment. The Fund for Rural America intends to offer the grant again in April 2022. Visit www.Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Wisconsin youth earns bronze award
Jacob Krusemark of Burlington, Wisconsin, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze award. The Bronze award is the first level of the National Junior Angus Association’s Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
Krusemark attends Burlington High School. He is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association. He has participated in local, state and national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show, Krusemark participated in the quiz bowl, team fitting and livestock judging contests. He also served as a voting delegate in 2019. He has consigned cattle to the Wisconsin State Angus Sale. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
Graduating seniors earn scholarships
Seventeen students earned scholarships from the DeLong Co. Inc. Five students are from Illinois, and two students are from Kansas.
Ten students are from Wisconsin.
• Trista Gunnink is a graduate of Clinton High School from Clinton. She plans to study biology field research at Ripon College.
• Taylor Haeft is a graduate of Elkhorn Area High school from Elkhorn. She plans to pursue a vet tech degree from Gateway Technical College.
• Quincee Johnson is a graduate of Evansville High School from Evansville. She plans to study agriculture business at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
• Harley Knight is a graduate of Williams Bay High School from Williams Bay. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Gateway Technical College.
• Grace Mansfield is a graduate of Clinton High School from Clinton. She plans to attend UW-Platteville.
• Sydnie Ochs is a graduate of Milton High School from Milton. She plans to study nursing at Northern Oklahoma University.
• Natalie Roe is a graduate of Monticello High School from Monticello. She plans to study dairy science at UW-Madison.
• Sydney Sanders is a graduate of Clinton High School from Beloit. She plans to study social work and psychology at George Williams College.
• Brynn Simpson is a graduate of Clinton High School from Clinton. She plans to study nursing at UW-Oshkosh.
• Felicia Teubert is a graduate of Clinton High School from Janesville. She plans to study business at Rock Valley College.
The students showed exceptional work ethic in their academics and extracurricular activities and were also selected based on essays about their educational goals. Visit www.delongcompany.com for more information.
Student earns seed-company scholarship
Archie Cooley of Mount Hope, Wisconsin, is the inaugural winner of the Brett Renk-Renk Seeds Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Inc. Board $1,000 scholarship. Cooley was selected from more than 300 applicants from rural Wisconsin.
He is a 2020 graduate of River Ridge High School in southwestern Wisconsin. He is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville pursuing a degree in agribusiness.
Growing up, Cooley worked side-by-side with his grandfather. That experience had a huge influence on his life, driving his dream to farm and be a business owner. For nearly a decade Cooley has helped manage his grandparents’ 400-acre beef farm, where he is responsible for field work, animal identification and animal health. He has grown his own herd to include five animals. Visit www.wrof.org for more information.
Conservation group awards scholarships
Three Wisconsin students recently earned scholarships from the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, a farmer-led watershed-conservation group. Each student will receive $500 to continue their education at a college in an agriculture-related or environmental science degree.
• Brianna Breunig of Sheboygan Falls is a 2019 graduate of Oostburg High School and is attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is majoring in animal science with an emphasis in animal companionship. Her minor is chemistry.
• Ashton Haack of Sheboygan Falls is a recent graduate of Plymouth High School. He will attend UW-River Falls in the fall and major in agricultural engineering.
• Alisha Klemme is a recent graduate of Plymouth High School. She will attend the University of Minnesota in the fall and major in animal science and minor in business and Spanish.
Visit www.srpfarmers.com for more information.
Dairy board names scholarship recipient
Francesca Frederick recently earned the $1,000 dairy youth scholarships from the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. Frederick studied at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in animal science with an agricultural business minor.
Frederick was actively involved in Sigma Alpha, Block and Bridle, Agribusiness Club and Ag Council at UW-Platteville, holding numerous office positions. She has worked at Wilson Prairie View Hog Farms and Enloe Dairy LLC, being a primary caregiving to piglets and calves. For two summers, Frederick was a part of the milking demonstration crew at the Wisconsin State Fair. Visit wistatefair.com for more information.
Future veterinarians earn scholarships
Three veterinary students recently earned scholarships from Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the Food Systems Fellowship Program coordinated by the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
• Monika Dziuba of Riverview, Michigan, earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University. She is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and is pursuing a master’s degree in the college’s Food Safety Program. She expects to graduate from both programs in May 2023.
• Jared Sanderson of Sandusky, Michigan, earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University and is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He expects to graduate in May 2023. Following graduation, he plans to go into private practice.
• Emmy Schuurmans of Freeport, Michigan, earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University. She is currently a third-year student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and expects to graduate in May 2023. Her goal as a future dairy practitioner is to improve animal welfare, decrease environmental impacts and increase economic gains.
Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to advance his or her education in livestock production. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Student earns premier scholarship
Reed Mertens recently earned the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Inc. Premier Scholarship. The $5,000 award is presented to a high school graduate who is pursuing a college degree in Wisconsin with plans to return and thrive in a rural community.
Mertens is a 2021 Thorp High School graduate and will be continuing his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He was raised on dairy goat farm where his family milks 300 goats. He assists daily with milking, animal health and feeding. His own herd of goats has grown to 30 head. Visit www.wrof.org for more information.
Students earn foundation scholarships
Three students recently earned scholarships from the National Sorghum Foundation.
• Max Harman of Kansas State University earned the 2021 Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship.
• Alexis Ghormley of Texas A&M University earned the Bill Kubecka 2021 Memorial Scholarship.
• John McCurdy of Texas A&M University earned the 2021 Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship.
Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bill Kubeka Memorial Scholarship winner, Ghormley, will also have the opportunity to attend National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In in 2022 to learn about policies and regulations impacting the U.S. sorghum industry. Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com for more information.
Several students earn scholarships
Three students recently earned scholarships from the National Milk Producers Federation.
• Alycia Drwencke is a doctoral candidate in animal behavior at the University of California-Davis, whose research focuses on the welfare implications of caustic paste disbudding and pain mitigation for dairy calves.
• Paulo Menta is a doctoral candidate in animal science at Texas Tech University, whose research focuses on minimizing antimicrobial use in dairy cows with metritis, or inflammation of the uterus.
• Kelly Mitchell is a doctoral candidate in nutrition at The Ohio State University studying the stimulation of microbial protein synthesis by branched volatile fatty acids.
The awards support the next generation of dairy leaders and researchers and are open to qualified graduate students who are actively pursuing dairy-related fields of study.
The National Milk Producers Federation also sponsors student awards through the American Dairy Science Association. The Richard M. Hoyt Award was created to recognize research efforts with direct application to the problems of the U.S. dairy industry. Achilles Vieira-Neto earned the award this year. His research focuses on the role of acid-base status in mineral metabolism and how vitamin D metabolites can be used during the transition period to improve mineral metabolism and health. Visit www.nmpf.org/about/members/scholarship for more information.
Student earns sheep scholarship
Brian Arisman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently earned a $3,000 scholarship from the Sheep Heritage Foundation, a division of the American Sheep Industry Association, to support his master’s degree work in animal breeding and genetics.
Originally from Delaware, Arisman earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and medical biotechnology from the University of Kentucky in May of 2020. He was accepted into the graduate program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s department of animal sciences in January 2020. Arisman previously served as the Miller Animal Science Intern at the University of Missouri, as a student researcher at Kentucky and as an undergraduate research scholar at the University of Delaware before taking on a research assistantship position at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
While he’s worked on research projects involving a variety of species, Arisman’s current research looks at gastrointestinal nematode parasites in sheep. Infection with gastrointestinal nematode parasites can result in weight loss, decreased appetite and even death. Visit www.sheepusa.org/researcheducation-scholarship for more information.
Six earn scholarships
Six students recently earned scholarships from the American Gelbvieh Junior Association.
• Grace Vehige of Billings, Missiouri, earned the $1,000 Earl Buss Memorial Scholarship. Vehige will continue graduate school at Texas Tech University this fall in agricultural communications. She also received the $500 Patti Kendrick Memorial Scholarship.
• Danielle Stock of Waukon, Iowa, earned the $1,000 Leness Hall Memorial Scholarship. Stock is currently a senior at Iowa State University, majoring in animal science and genetics.
• Madalynn Welsh of Frankling, Nebraska, earned a $750 scholarship. Welsh, an incoming freshman, will attend Auburn University in the fall and plans to major in applied biotechnology. She also received the $500 Mary Zillinger Cates Memorial Scholarship.
• Baxter Lowe of Adrian, Missouri, earned a $750 scholarship. Lowe will attend Fort Scott Community College in the fall, majoring in veterinary sciences.
• Cade Cameron of Danville, Iowa, earned a $500 scholarship. Cameron currently attends Iowa State University majoring in agribusiness and agricultural communication and marketing.
• Jaycie Forbes of DeSmet, South Dakota, earned the Rea Memorial Scholarship. Forbes is a 2021 graduate of Willow Lake High School and plans to attend South Dakota State University this coming fall to pursue her dream of becoming an animal nutritionist.
Visit gelbvieh.org/juniors for more information.
Program ‘foals’ around with 4-H
During the spring semester the Equine Breeding Program at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls collaborated with Wisconsin 4-H educators and developed an outreach program, “Foaling Around with Wisconsin 4-H.” Casie Bass, associate professor of animal science, and 15 college students enrolled in her Equine Reproductive Techniques course worked with Evan Henthorne, Adams County 4-H program educator, and Katie Stenroos, Douglas County 4-H program educator, on the project.
From February through May, the team collaborated to produce informational videos regarding foaling, mare and foal care, nutrition, exercise, and other educational topics related to horses and equine reproduction. Every other week Bass and her students met virtually with as many as 100 4-H participants and parents in a live question-and-answer session to better engage with the 4-H members and continue the conversation on the various topics covered in the videos.
Through the semester-long program, Wisconsin 4-H participants were able to continue gaining knowledge about horses and equine reproduction, as well as meet University of Wisconsin-River Falls college students and University of Wisconsin-River Falls horses, despite face-to-face restrictions due to COVID. Jax Zajec, one of the 4-H participants, won the right to name one of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls foals born this spring. This summer, Zajec, accompanied by his mother and siblings, visited University of Wisconsin-River Falls to meet Bass, Henthorne and Stenroos in person and tour the facility. Most exciting for Zajec was meeting Klover, the foal that he named, and Klover’s dam, Kitty. Visit www.uwrf.edu for more information.
Grant program impacts thousands
The Wisconsin Beef Council recently helped teachers incorporate beef products into high school curriculum across the state as part of its annual Beef in the Classroom Grant Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Focused on high school Family & Consumer Science and Agriculture classes, the program helps teachers strengthen their lessons about lean beef selection, storage, preparation and nutrition by having funds available to buy and prepare beef with their students. The Wisconsin Beef Council received 93 grant applications, reaching 5,794 students. In total $12,394 was granted to continue beef education. The grant reimburses teachers between $100 to $300 per school each year depending upon class size. Visit www.beeftips.com for more information.