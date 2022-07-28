Future of Ag News

Council seeks scholars applicants
Deadline is July 31. The National Mastitis Council Scholars program offers four travel scholarships to full-time graduate students interested in controlling mastitis, promoting udder health and improving milk quality. Successful applicants earn an expense-paid trip to attend the National Mastitis Council 62nd Annual Meeting.
To apply for the National Mastitis Council Scholars program, applicants must complete the application form, submit an interest statement that details the applicant’s interest in controlling mastitis and improving milk quality, career goals and research project(s), and provide a letter of recommendation. Applicants may also share additional information, such as awards, honors and scholarships received.
At least two National Mastitis Council Scholars will be graduate students at a university or college outside of the United States and Canada. Eligible candidates must be a National Mastitis Council member and enrolled full-time at a college or university in a dairy, animal or veterinary science, microbiology or related program at the time of application deadline, with an area of interest that includes mastitis control and quality milk production. Deadline is July 31. Applicants will be notified by Aug. 31. Visit www.nmconline.org/nmc-scholars-program for more information.
FFA members prepare for careers
This summer 45 FFA members from across the country arrive in St. Louis, Missouri, to explore careers in the plant industry. It’s all part of the Next Gen Conference offered by the National FFA Organization.
Five of those students are from Wisconsin.
• Alicia Krusey of Prairie Farm FFA
• Delaney Becker of Auburndale FFA
• Amanda Bender of Big Foot FFA
• Claressa Viau of Steven Point FFA
• Kayla Gilmore of Anderson FFA
The Next Gen Conference, which began in 2020, focuses on specific pathways from animal systems to biotechnology systems members might be interested in. The conference is designed specifically to give FFA members hands-on industry-relevant experience. Visit FFA.org for more information.