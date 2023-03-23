Wisconsinites named national winners
Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Ixonia, Wisconsin, were recently selected national winners for 2023 at the annual National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress. Four national winners were selected for the award based on their progress in an agricultural career, extent of soil and water conservation practices, and contributions to the well-being of the community, state and nation. The three other national winners are Brad and Tara Peacock of Arkansas, Jon and Amy Hegeman of Alabama, and Carl and Betsy Long of Pennsylvania. National winners received an award from corporate sponsor John Deere and the opportunity to travel to represent the National Outstanding Young Farmers at future agricultural events.
Kyle Zwieg operates a seventh-generation dairy and crop farm near Ixonia, where the focus is on sustainability and the integration of technology to gain efficiency and economic advantage. Using that philosophy, Kyle and his wife, Rachel, have doubled the dairy herd and grown in acres by a magnitude of 10. Since implementing robotic milking in 2020, they have established DeLaval's highest producing robotic herd in North America, currently producing 114 pounds per cow per day with a combined 8.46 pounds of fat and protein. Kyle has been awarded multiple grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service for large conservation projects, autonomous drone seeding and the implementation of other experimental practices. Since 2009 the farm has been no-till, which has shown significant soil benefits. A partnership with a conservancy business has allowed the farm to move forward with a conservation easement on the original homestead land parcel, ensuring it will be in production agriculture in the future.
Essay contest now open
For Culver’s ninth-annual FFA Essay Contest, the national restaurant chain is partnering with U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action and the Decade of Ag movement for the first time to energize students around the creation of a sustainable and resilient agricultural future.
This year’s contest focuses on the Decade of Ag movement, which is facilitated by U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action and brings together more than 160 organizations and leaders from the food and agriculture industries to work toward a climate-smart sustainable future. Culver's has supported the movement since its official endorsement in 2020, and Culver’s Chief Marketing Officer Julie Fussner also serves as a member of U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action’s board of directors.
The essay prompt is, “As a member of FFA and a future agricultural leader, what excites you about a movement like the Decade of Ag?”
Written essays of 1,000 words or less, and videos of five minutes or less will be accepted at culvers.com/essaycontest until the deadline of May 1. Students must be active members of their FFA chapter for the 2023-2024 school year to be eligible.
Three FFA members will be selected as winners, earning prizes of $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500 for their FFA chapters to pursue additional educational projects and learning initiatives. Visit www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project for more information.
Youth tractor, safety certification offered
The Chippewa County Farm/Tractor and Machinery Safety Certification will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5-8 at several different locations. Students have three options for locations.
• Bloomer High School, 1310 17th Ave., Bloomer, Wisconsin
• Cadott FFA, 426 Myrtle St., Cadott, Wisconsin
• Cornell School District, 708 Bridge St., Cornell, Wisconsin
The purpose of the program is to teach youth about tractor, machinery and farm safety. Upon successful completion of the 24-hour program, students will receive certification in both the State and Federal Tractor and Machinery Programs. Cost is $35 for education materials. Visit chippewa.extension.wisc.edu for more information.