Future of Ag News

Applications being accepted for program
Iowa high school students interested in careers in veterinary medicine, animal science, laboratory technology and wildlife ecology are encouraged to apply for the AgDiscovery 2022 program at Iowa State University.
AgDiscovery will take place July 10-23, on Iowa State University’s campus in Ames, Iowa, and is open to all students ages 15 to 17. Participants will gain hands-on experience in lab activities, workshops and field trips to Iowa State University animal facilities, crop production farms, the veterinary school and more. The experiences will give students insight into a wide range of careers available within the agricultural fields.
The program also provides an opportunity to learn from college professors and professionals in government and industry. Participants also are exposed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories and its top scientists.
AgDiscovery students live in a dorm on campus during the program and all meals and lab supplies are provided. There is no cost to participate, other than travel fees to get to and from campus at the beginning and end of the program. Application deadline is March 31. Visit agdiscovery.cals.iastate.edu for more information.
World Food Prize institute nears
The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is hosting the eighth-annual World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute, which will be held virtually April 11.
The program gives Wisconsin high school students in grades nine through 12 an opportunity to engage virtually with leading researchers, industry experts and fellow students on the topic of world hunger and poverty. To participate in the Wisconsin Youth Institute, students must submit a paper about a global food security issue that they research and write under the supervision of a teacher/mentor.
During the event, students present their research and recommendations on ways to solve key global challenges in short speeches and small group discussions with experts. They interact with state leaders and innovators who are working to improve food security around the world, and they connect with student leaders from across Wisconsin to share ideas and identify solutions.
Deadline to submit papers is March 25. There is no cost to participate in the Wisconsin Youth Institute. Visit go.wisc.edu/wisconsinyouthinstitute for more information.
Team again takes first
For the third year in a row, the team from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls captured first place at the National Forage Bowl competition. The competition takes place at the annual meeting of the American Forage and Grassland Council.
The UW-River Falls team included numerous individuals.
• Sarah Anderson of Antigo, Wisconsin
• Kolby Beehler of Foley, Minnesota
• Kira Jacobson of Cannon Falls, Minnesota
• Mitchell Oswald of Brownsdale, Minnesota
• Jack Morrison of Farmington, Minnesota, traveled with the team as an alternate.
• Yoana Newman, associate professor of crop science and Wisconsin Extension forage specialist, coached the team and accompanied them to the competition.
The competition format is similar to Jeopardy and covers all aspects of forage production and management incorporating questions on forage quality, history, grazing management, hay and silage, plant morphology, poisons and toxicities, and soils and fertility. Individual team members first participate in a live forage plant identification challenge, with their individual scores averaged for each team to set up the playoff brackets. UW-River Falls was ranked second in the plant identification. Email yoana.newman@uwrf.edu for more information.