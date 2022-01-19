 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Future of Ag News

Teacher mini-grants awarded

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program has awarded 13 teacher mini-grants to be used for agricultural literacy lessons and activities. The $100 grants, funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, provide opportunities for teachers to obtain funding that may not be available through their local school budgets.

• Ag is for All- Keri Radtke- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point

• Ag on the Lawn and Beyond- Jodi Meyer- Independence High School, Independence

• Careers in Agriculture- Cindi Syverson- South Middle School, Eau Claire

• Cooking in the Classroom- Livia Doyle- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point

• Cultivating Young Minds- Samantha Mueller and Sara Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola

• Dairy in the Culinary Classroom- Sheila Kroseberg- Waupaca High School, Waupaca

• Discovery of Wisconsin Agriculture- Jenna Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola

• Eggs to Chicks- Cheri Oglesby- St. Rose Catholic School, Cuba City

• Elementary Ag Connection- Grace Anderson- Spring Valley Schools, Spring Valley

• Gardening and Recycling- Sue Hellmers- Willow River Elementary, Hudson

• Growing Plants from Scratch- John Slipek- Abbotsford High School, Abbotsford

• Secrets of Sustainability- Kirstin Thompson- Greenfield Elementary, Baldwin

• Worm Farms- Kally Koch- Riverdale School District, Muscoda

Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.

