Future of Ag News

Program accepting grant applications
The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program is now accepting applications for matching grants, for as much as $500, which will be awarded to groups conducting activities that promote agricultural literacy in kindergarten through grade 12 schools. Projects that use funds toward an ongoing sustainable education effort will receive preference over one-time programs. Applicants must have a matching donor for their project equal to the amount of the Ag in the Classroom grant. The application deadline is March 1. Visit wisagclassroom.org/grants-awards/grants/matching-grants for more information.
Youth earns bronze award
Madyson Krusemark of Burlington, Wisconsin, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze award. Krusemark is the 12-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Lois Krusemark and attends St. John’s Lutheran School. She is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association.
She has participated in local, state and national shows and has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records. Krusemark has also consigned cattle to the Wisconsin Angus Sale.
The Bronze award is the first level of the National Junior Angus Association Recognition Program. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
Applications being accepted for program
Iowa high school students interested in careers in veterinary medicine, animal science, laboratory technology and wildlife ecology are encouraged to apply for the AgDiscovery 2022 program at Iowa State University.
AgDiscovery will take place July 10-23, on Iowa State University’s campus in Ames, Iowa, and is open to all students ages 15 to 17. Participants will gain hands-on experience in lab activities, workshops and field trips to Iowa State University animal facilities, crop production farms, the veterinary school and more. The experiences will give students insight into a wide range of careers available within the agricultural fields.
The program also provides an opportunity to learn from college professors and professionals in government and industry. Participants also are exposed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories and its top scientists.
AgDiscovery students live in a dorm on campus during the program and all meals and lab supplies are provided. There is no cost to participate, other than travel fees to get to and from campus at the beginning and end of the program. Application deadline is March 31. Visit agdiscovery.cals.iastate.edu for more information.
World Food Prize institute nears
The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is hosting the eighth-annual World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute, which will be held virtually April 11.
The program gives Wisconsin high school students in grades nine through 12 an opportunity to engage virtually with leading researchers, industry experts and fellow students on the topic of world hunger and poverty. To participate in the Wisconsin Youth Institute, students must submit a paper about a global food security issue that they research and write under the supervision of a teacher/mentor.
During the event, students present their research and recommendations on ways to solve key global challenges in short speeches and small group discussions with experts. They interact with state leaders and innovators who are working to improve food security around the world, and they connect with student leaders from across Wisconsin to share ideas and identify solutions.
Deadline to submit papers is March 25. There is no cost to participate in the Wisconsin Youth Institute. Visit go.wisc.edu/wisconsinyouthinstitute for more information.
Ag scholarships awarded
Eleven students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the National Dairy Herd Information Association.
• Glenn Barnes of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania
• Maggie Cronk of Henning, Minnesota
• Aaron Dukelow of Abbotsford, Wisconsin
• Rachel Durst of Richland Center, Wisconsin
• Mindi Freed of Timberville, Virginia
• Justyne Frisle of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin
• Brianna Hill of Gregory, Michigan
• Madelynn Hoffman of Manheim, Pennsylvania
• Lila Sloan of Davis, Illinois
• Emily Starceski of Sherman, New York
• Clara Thompson of Plainview, Minnesota
Committee members ranked applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities, and responses to Dairy Herd Information- and career-related questions. To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on Dairy Herd Information test, a family member of a Dairy Herd Information employee, or an employee of a Dairy Herd Information affiliate. Visit www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp for more information.
The University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Research and Nelson-Jameson named two students recently who earned scholarships. Maggie Becher and John Larsen have been selected to receive the inaugural Nelson-Jameson Scholarships to advance dairy-foods research being conducted by the Center for Dairy Research. As part of the scholarship, both students can be awarded $10,000 during the course of two years.
Both are graduate students in the Department of Food Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and are mentored by Center for Dairy Research scientists Rani Govindasamy-Lucey and Rodrigo Ibáñez, respectively.
Becher is currently pursuing a master’s degree and hopes to continue on for a doctorate in dairy chemistry and is researching string cheese and examining possible strategies to extend its shelf life. Her research involves looking at functional properties like stringiness as well as flavor changes during storage.
Larsen is also pursuing a master’s degree and his research is studying a possible new source of late gas formation in cheese. The formation of biogenic amines produces carbon dioxide and is believed by Center for Dairy Research staff to be one cause of late gas formation in some cheeses. Larsen is looking into what is causing that gas production and possible strategies to mitigate it, such as enzymes or adjunct cultures. Visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/nelson-jameson-scholarship for more information.
Eleven students recently earned scholarships from the Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Nine college students will receive $1,250 scholarships.
• Olivia McDonald of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Kaylee Mess of Rosendale, Wisconsin
• Michaela Bubolz of Reedsville, Wisconsin
• Everlah Riley of Amherst, Wisconsin
• Brenna Murry of Mosinee, Wisconsin
• Grace Pyka of Independence, Wisconsin
• Rachel Klinkner of Cashton, Wisconsin
• Benjamin Cooper of Argyle, Wisconsin
• Cassidy Bohr of Castalia, Iowa
Two technical college students will receive $1,000 scholarships.
• Tiffany Neuheisel of Spring Green, Wisconsin
• Mia Gibson of Elgin, Iowa
The winners were chosen from more than 37 applicants this year. The scholarships are funded through Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association and then selected by the Federated Youth Foundation. To be eligible, students and/or their parents/grandparents must be patron members of Equity Cooperative Livestock. Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information.
The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture recently awarded 10 teachers and classroom volunteers with $1,500 scholarships to attend the National Ag in the Classroom Conference.
• Kimber Fant, Eufaula Elementary School, Eufaula, Alabama
• Victoria Gwaltney, Oakleaf High School, Gainesville, Florida
• Hannah Hebert, Rene a Rost Middle School, Kaplan, Louisiana
• Stacey Sanborn, Manchester School, Standish, Maine
• Tonya Claybrook, Highlandville Elementary School, Highlandville, Missouri
• Kerra Olson, Boulder Elementary School, Billings, Montana
• Christie Puckett, Maysville Public School, Maysville, Oklahoma
• Valerie Teal, Hillsboro Elementary, Morrison, Tennessee
• Jessica Brogley, the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin Platteville, Platteville, Wisconsin
• Catherine Agnew, Nathan Hale High School, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
The conference helps educators learn how to incorporate real-life agricultural applications into science, social studies, language arts, math and nutrition lessons.
The foundation also awarded 11 communities with grants totaling $11,000, which will be allocated through county Farm Bureaus this spring and used to create new agricultural literacy projects or expand existing agricultural literacy efforts.
• Georgia Farm Bureau
• Ada County Farm Bureau, Idaho
• Warren County Farm Bureau, Kentucky
• Washtenaw County Farm Bureau, Michigan
• Lapeer County Farm Bureau, Michigan
• McLeod County Farm Bureau, Minnesota
• Duplin County Farm Bureau, North Carolina
• Hampton County Farm Bureau, South Carolina
• Wilson County Farm Bureau, Tennessee
• Franklin County Farm Bureau, Virginia
• Hampshire County Farm Bureau, West Virginia
Visit www.agfoundation.org/projects/ag-scholarships for more information.