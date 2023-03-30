Summer interns hired
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in the upper Midwest, will host nine interns this year in its genetics, laboratory, and research and development business units.
Six students will join the genetics and artificial-insemination team as A.I. Specialist Interns.
• Averie Sieverding of Bellevue, Iowa, is a junior at Iowa State University majoring in animal science with a minor in business. Sieverding comes from a fifth-generation crop and cattle farm.
• Austin Rider of Sauk City, Wisconsin, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in dairy science. He grew up on a family hobby farm showing dairy cattle at the state, national and world levels.
• Alyssa Derks was raised on a 60-cow tie-stall dairy farm in Cadott, Wisconsin. She attends Northeast Iowa Community College pursuing a degree in agricultural business.
• Taylor Mulder of Fremont, Michigan, is a junior studying animal science at Michigan State University. Her agriculture background includes growing up on a cow-calf operation, showing pigs and overall involvement in FFA.
• Jake Baumgartner of Genoa, Wisconsin, is the fifth generation to continue farming. Baumgartner attends Southwest Wisconsin Technical College for agribusiness science and technology with an emphasis on animal science.
• Sydney Schroeder of Lancaster, Wisconsin, is studying agribusiness science and technology with an emphasis in animal science at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. Schroeder grew up working with her uncle and grandpa on the family’s dairy farm, Pitzen Family Farms in Dickeyville, Wisconsin.
CentralStar’s Kaukauna, Wisconsin, laboratory looks forward to welcoming Maddie Smith as its laboratory intern. Smith says her life revolves around agriculture. She grew up on her family dairy farm in Bonduel, Wisconsin, which has been in the family for four generations. Some of her passions include showing dairy cattle, horses, pigs, poultry and rabbits at the county fair. Smith is currently attending St. Norbert College for a degree in organismal biology; she wants to be an animal geneticist.
Two interns will join the research group this summer.
• Irene Nielsen of Mason, Michigan, was involved in 4-H, showing dairy and beef cattle, as well as lambs. Dairy cattle have always been a primary interest of hers, and she developed a small herd of registered Holsteins she shows on a state and national level. Nielsen attends Iowa State University with a dairy-science major and minors in public relations and international agriculture.
• Evan Ma of Dublin, Ohio, is a sophomore at The Ohio State University pursuing a degree in animal science with a minor in computer science.
Visit www.mycentralstar.com for more information.