Future of Ag News

Education series announced
The Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program is offering live virtual Zoom educational programs for spring 2022. The current topics are for youth and adults alike and occur on the second Thursday of the month from January through May. Each session begins at 7 p.m. with a presentation followed by question-and-answer time. Register for any or all the events to get the connection information by email.
There are three scheduled topics upcoming.
• March 3 -- Grand Challenge: Food Safety, Pork Carcass Evaluation, Fabrication and Cooking with Pork
• April 14 -- Grand Challenge: Land and Water
• May 12 -- Grand Challenge: Biomedical Advancements
The sessions will provide awareness and knowledge of animal agriculture in the challenge areas listed. They will also give details on careers and how the area connects with animal projects. There will be a case study to further develop discussion skills with a local project leader, or an agriculture or a science teacher on the discussion topic. Younger youth can learn through a take-home activity they talk about with parents or project leaders. Visit go.wisc.edu/tnq61h for more information.
Program applications being accepted
The American Soybean Association is now accepting applications for the Valent Ag Voices of the Future program, which will be held July 11-14. The Ag Voices of the Future program is for students interested in improving their understanding of major agricultural policy issues, the importance of advocacy and careers that can impact agricultural policy. Class size is limited, and students must be at least 18 years old by July 11 to apply.
Through a partnership the American Soybean Association and Valent have with collegiate organization Agriculture Future of America, two students from the 2022 Ag Voices of the Future program will also have the opportunity to win various prizes.
• $1,600 academic scholarship
• complimentary registration, which includes hotel stay, for the Agriculture Future of America Leaders Conference
• as much as $500 for reimbursement of travel expenses to the Agriculture Future of America Leaders Conference application process
Deadline to apply is March 9. Visit soygrowers.com for more information.
Company offers pollinator-garden program
The GROWMARK System is offering the Pollinator Garden Program to 4-H clubs, Ag in the Classroom groups and FFA chapters throughout the United States. Groups who previously participated in the program have been automatically re-enrolled.
Organizations are asked to locate a public place and secure permission to plant a pollinator garden prior to filling out an application. That could be in a park, near a school, along a well-traveled road, at the county fairgrounds or any visible location. GROWMARK will provide enough seed to plant about a 700-square-foot area as well as educational signage to be placed around the garden.
Clubs across the United States wishing to participate should fill out the online application by March 11. Visit bit.ly/2022GMKPollinator or contact kjones@growmark.com or 309-557-6184 for more information.
University offers safety-training course
Pennsylvania State University is now offering an online course for adults wishing to teach the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program to youth. The training will help participants become certified instructors of the program, which is for 14- and 15-year-olds seeking employment in production agriculture. Those youth must comply with the training requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture to become employed.
Participants learn to organize and communicate safety information and procedures, to identify minimum core content areas, to conduct written, operating-skills, and driving tests that youth are required to complete, and to understand the Labor Department's agriculture Hazardous Occupation Orders.
Farming presents a hazardous work environment. Course organizers note that youth are especially at risk for severe injuries and fatalities. Effective instructors should be familiar with agricultural production practices, knowledgeable about tractors and machinery, and have a general awareness of agricultural hazards.
Upon successful completion of the program, youth receive a certificate from the Department of Labor. Adults interested in teaching the program to youth should note that an extension educator or vocational agriculture instructor must be present during testing and must sign off on the training as the certifying authority. The purpose of the certifying authority is to review and verify instructional content and delivery, testing procedures and student performance. Registration fee is $39. Visit extension.psu.edu/nstmop-course for more information.
Graduate mini-grant program open
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems invites UW-Madison graduate student applications for a summer mini-grant program. The awards will provide as much as $2,500 for graduate student research aligned with the work of the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. The center is particularly interested in proposals regarding local and regional food systems, continuous living cover, and equity and food sovereignty. Undergraduate research is not eligible for funding through the program. While previous awardees may apply to fund new projects, priority will be given to first-time applicants. Grant-funded work must be completed by Aug. 31. Visit www.cias.wisc.edu for more information.
Youth earns cattle award
Jacob Krusemark of Burlington, Wisconsin, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Silver award. Krusemark, 18, is the son of Jeremy Krusemark and attends Burlington High School. He is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association. He has participated in local, state and national shows. Krusemark also participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference in 2019. He has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.
The Silver award is the second level of the National Junior Angus Association Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. Visit www.angus.org for more information.