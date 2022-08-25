Future of Ag News

Ag scholarships awarded
Jacob Achen recently earned the 2022 Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship from the Holstein Association USA. He is currently a partner in Silverstreak Dairies LLC in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and a manager at Benton Group Dairy LLC at Warren Dairy in Williamsport, Indiana. Achen and his wife Jane Esch live in Rice, Minnesota.
Achen graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2013. While in college he took on leadership roles in organizations such as the Gopher Dairy Club and was active in dairy-focus activities including the dairy judging and dairy challenge teams. Now he is pursuing a master of business administration degree from Indiana University and a Master of Science degree in economics from Purdue University.
The $3,000 scholarship was established in 1984 by Holstein Association USA Inc. to encourage deserving and qualified individuals with a bachelor’s degree in dairy production to obtain a master’s degree in business administration. Visit www.holsteinusa.com for more information.
Five young adults recently earned $2,000 scholarships from Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.
• Rachel Abel of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, is graduating from Fond du Lac High School and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study nursing.
• Thayne Bjelland of Gillett, Wisconsin, recently graduated from Gillett High School and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study dairy science.
• Lauren Breunig of Sauk City, Wisconsin, is graduating from Sauk Prairie High School and plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study life sciences communication.
• Amber Fietzer of Manawa, Wisconsin, recently graduated from Little Wolf High School and is planning on attending Concordia University-Wisconsin to major in biomedical sciences in hope of pursuing a career as a geneticist.
• Ella Miller of Lewiston, Minnesota, recently completed her first year at UW-Madison majoring in genetics and genomics.
Students competing for the scholarships were judged on academic achievement, leadership and participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience. Visit www.voiceofmilk.com for more information.
Four young Illinois women recently earned scholarships from the Illinois Agri-Women.
• Alexis Claire Carroll of Carrollton is the 2022 recipient of the Illinois Agri-Women Helen Henert Agriculture Education Scholarship. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to an agriculture education major who will be finishing her degree within the next year. Carroll will be a senior this fall studying agriculture education at Southern Illinois University.
• Elaan Bader of Litchfield earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change scholarship. Bader attended Litchfield High School and plans to study agriculture engineering and public policy law at Washington University.
• Abigail Reagan Hoeft of Normal earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change scholarship. She graduated from Normal Community West High School and is currently studying forestry at Southern Illinois University.
• Katie Colleen Zelechowski of Bloomington earned a $1,000 Women Changing the Face of Agriculture Agent of Change scholarship. She is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and plans to study science in communication at Purdue University. Her educational journey started at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign studying agricultural communications with a minor in food and environmental systems.
Visit illinoisagriwomen.org or womenchangingthefaceofagriculture.com for more information.
Three high school seniors recently earned “Our Future is Agriculture” scholarships from either Vita Plus Loyal or Vita Plus Kennan.
• Emma Bangart of Marshfield High School earned a Vita Plus Loyal scholarship. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in dairy science and pre-veterinary medicine.
• Abigail Hovland of Abbotsford High School earned a Vita Plus Loyal scholarship. She will attend UW-River Falls to major in biology and pre-veterinary medicine.
• Brooke Lebal of Flambeau High School earned a Vita Plus Kennan scholarship. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in history education.
The program recognizes deserving students with long-term career interests in agriculture. Students must plan to enroll in an accredited vocational/technical institute, community college, or four-year college or university that offers an academic major in an agriculture-related field. The $500 scholarship may be applied toward tuition, room and board, or other expenses. Visit www.vitaplus.com for more information.
Thirty-six students from across the United States recently earned scholarships from the Dairy Shrine.
• Gaelan Combs earned a Kildee Scholarship worth $3,000. Combs studied dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and will continue his studies at Iowa State University pursuing a doctorate in animal science.
• Jessica Schmitt earned a Kildee Scholarship worth $3,000. Schmitt earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in dairy science, international agriculture, agricultural education and life sciences communications. She plans to pursue an online master’s degree in communication at Purdue University’s Brian Lamb School of Communication.
• Caroline Dallam of Bel Air, Maryland, earned the $2,000 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Sarah Lehner of Delaware, Ohio, earned the $1,500 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Lantz Adams of Laton, Califronia, earned a $1,000 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Leif Annexstad of St. Peter, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Matthias Annexstad of St. Peter, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Hayley Fernandes of Tulare, California, earned a $1,000 Senior Student Recognition scholarship.
• Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, Wisconsin, earned the $1,500 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Miriam Cook of Pewamo, Michigan, earned a $1,000 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Jay Dicke of Goodhue, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Ross Herber of Utica, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Anton Schilter of Chehalis, Washington, earned a $1,000 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Kendra Waldenberger of Spring Grove, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Merton Sowerby Junior Merit scholarship.
• Doreen Dyt of Crows Landing, California, earned the $1,500 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Elise Bleck of Glenbeulah, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Jack Hammock of Chatham, Virginia, earned a $1,000 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Kendal Jenkins of Crossroads, Pennsylvania, earned a $1,000 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Ashlyn Sarbacker of Edgerton, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Madison Sifford of Goldvein, Virginia, earned a $1,000 Mike Lancaster Sophomore Merit scholarship.
• Brenna Connelly of Byron, Minnesota, earned the $1,500 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Education & Communication scholarship.
• Kelsey Biel of Harmony, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Education & Communication scholarship.
• Elizabeth Holtry of Newburg, Pennsylvania, earned a $1,000 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Education & Communication scholarship.
• Kaylee Mess of Rosendale, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Education & Communication scholarship.
• Taylor Baerwolf of Columbus, Wisconsin, earned the $1,500 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Milk Marketing & Dairy Products scholarship.
• Mary Holtz of Maquoketa, Iowa, earned a $1,000 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Milk Marketing & Dairy Products scholarship.
• Mikayla Peper of Osceola, Wisconsin, earned the $1,500 National Dairy Shrine and Dairy Management Inc. Milk Marketing & Dairy Products scholarship.
• Samantha Gambonini of Petaluma, California, earned a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.
• Sarah Hagenow of Poynette, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.
• Haven Hileman of Stout, Ohio, earned a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.
• Megan Ratka of Cold Spring, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.
• Katelyn Taylor of Allenwood, Pennsylvania, earned a $1,000 Maurice Core scholarship.
• Haley Beukema of New Richmond, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Marshall McCullough Communications scholarship.
• Kylie Konyn of Escondido, California, earned a $1,000 Marshall McCullough Communications scholarship.
• Megan Meyer of Rollingstone, Minnesota, earned a $1,000 Marshall McCullough Communications scholarship.
• Rosalee Zehr of Pontiac, Illinois, earned a $1,000 Iager scholarship.
Visit www.dairyshrine.org for more information.
Claire Mulder recently earned a $500 scholarship from the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, a farmer-led watershed conservation group.
Mulder of Plymouth, Wisconsin, is a 2021 graduate of Plymouth High School and attends Lakeshore Technical College to complete her general education credits. She then plans to attend National University of Health Science in the spring of 2023 to obtain her degree in biomedical science with plans to become a naturopathic doctor. Mulder grew up surrounded by agriculture and understands its importance. She hopes to pursue a career where she can promote the many different foods and herbs that are produced organically.
Mulder participated in 4-H from ages nine to 17 and in FFA for three years of high school. She also participated in several other school activities such as cross country, cultural and language exchange, equestrian team and art club, and even started her own photography business. Visit srpfarmers.com for more information.
Thirty-three graduates recently earned scholarships from DeLong Co. Inc.
• Jordyn Block of Sycamore, Illinois
• Lauren Bounds of Morris, Illinois
• Kimberly Brewer of Clinton, Wisconsin
• Caden Broege of Clinton, Wisconsin
• Baylin Crull of Evansville, Wisconsin
• Nathan Fisk of Evansville, Wisconsin
• Emma Friedlund of DeKalb, Illinois
• Kjersten Friestad of Newark, Illinois
• Rion Hall of Neosho, Wisconsin
• Emily Hazzard of Orangeville, Illinois
• Jack Heinberg of Marengo, Illinois
• Jase Henschler of Beloit, Wisconsin
• Taylor Himebauch of East Troy, Wisconsin
• Anna Koelher of Jefferson, Wisconsin
• Emma Lippens of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Addison Mass of Ringwood, Illinois
• Catherine McCray of Rockford, Illinois
• Mallory Miller of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Shayla Mullooly of Clinton, Wisconsin
• Tyler Neis of Eudora, Kansas
• Izzy Raes of Phelps, New York
• Devon Reed of Milton, Wisconsin
• Jackson Repaal of Clinton, Wisconsin
• Morgan Richardson of Capron, Illinois
• Calvin Rodgers of Bloomfield, New York
• Patrick Schork of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Adam Schultz of Marion, New York
• Keith Stewart of Yorkville, Illinois
• Michaelene Testin of Wenona, Illinois
• Elli Teubert of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Colin Tracy of Janesville, Wisconsin
• Bennett Wilks of Union Grove, Wisconsin
• Emma Zimmerman of Lake Mills, Wisconsin
The students showed exceptional achievement in both academics and extracurricular activities and were also selected based on essays about their career plans. The scholarship program is open to any graduating high school student who is a child or grandchild of a customer or employee of The DeLong Co. Inc. Visit www.delongcompany.com for more information.
Tanner Pedretti recently earned the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Premier Scholarship for the next academic year. The scholarship provides as much as $5,000 for tuition and educational expenses for any postsecondary educational experience. He grew up on a 600-acre beef farm near De Soto, Wisconsin, helping with all chores involved in successfully raising and showing livestock. Visit www.wrof.org for more information.
Seventeen Wisconsin individuals recently earned scholarships from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
• Christopher Fry of Mauston earned a $2,500 Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial scholarship.
• Summer Maricle of Holmen earned a $2,500 Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial scholarship.
• Luis Avila Vette of Watertown earned a $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarship.
• Emma Geib of Greenleaf earned a $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarship.
• Alisha Klemme of Plymouth earned a $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarship.
• Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville earned a $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarship.
• Kaylee Mess of Rosendale earned a $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarship.
• Jenna Crolla of Mount Horeb earned a $1,500 Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial scholarship.
• Robert Wendler of Withee earned a $1,500 Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial scholarship.
• Alexis Slater of Grantsburg earned a $2,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial scholarship.
• Jessica Vinger of Dodgeville earned a $2,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial scholarship.
• Jamie Williams of Lodi earned a $2,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial scholarship.
• Teresa Miller-Wathke of Fall Creek earned a $1,500 Culver’s 4-H scholarship.
• Brandon Swenson of Wisconsin Rapids earned a $1,500 Culver’s 4-H scholarship.
• Anabelle Iverson of Eau Claire earned a $1,000 Cynthia Hoehne scholarship.
• Morgan Baier of Arcadia earned a $1,000 Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial scholarship.
• Adaire MacSwain of Hudson earned an $800 Betty Krueger Memorial scholarship.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.
Three Wisconsin students recently earned scholarships from the Wisconsin Corn Foundation Inc.
• Amy Jentges of Port Washington will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in agriculture education.
• Owen Jones of Cambria will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major in soil and crop science.
• Alexis Kwak of Ridgeland is currently studying political science, international studies and Chinese at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Originally designed to be one $500 scholarship, the foundation was able to award three $500 scholarships. The foundation’s scholarship program recognizes individuals pursuing a career in agriculture, with preference given to those students possessing leadership abilities and interest in the grain industry. Visit wicorn.org for more information.