Future of Ag News

Student poster contest open one more day
Posters must be submitted to the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department by 5 p.m. Jan. 7. The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department recently announced a new Conservation Awareness Poster Contest, inviting students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts on conservation practices. Presented in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts, the poster contest blends art and environmental education relating to an annual environmental stewardship theme. The 2021-2022 school year theme is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life.”
The poster contest is open to all Dane County public, private and home-schooled students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Submissions will be evaluated in five different age divisions and the top-three posters in each category will receive prizes. First-place winners will receive $20, second-place winners will receive $15, and third-place winners will receive $10. First-place posters in each division will advance to an area competition with surrounding counties, where they will compete for further prizes and a chance to move onto the state and national level. Posters must be submitted to the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department by 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Visit lwrd.countyofdane.com/postercontest for more information.
New board members announced
The National FFA Foundation recently announced a new chair and new board members.
• Paul Rea was named the chair for the upcoming year.
• Mike Borel was named a board member, to serve three years.
• Kerry Courchaine was named a board member, to serve three years.
• Allison Flinn was named a board member, to serve three years.
• Chris Geswein, was named a board member, to serve three years.
• Michelle Wetzel was named a board member, to serve three years.
The National FFA Sponsors’ Board is comprised of individual volunteers who are leaders from business and industry. During their service, sponsors’ board members are integral in helping the National FFA Foundation strengthen and develop corporate partnerships with others in business, industry and organizations to provide support.
Visit FFA.org for more information.
Schools receive pollinator habitat grants
Sand County Foundation recently awarded pollinator habitat grants to agriculture and science programs at 12 high schools.
• Jane Goodall Environmental Sciences, Maple Lake, Minnesota
• Johnston High School, Johnston, Iowa
• Menomonie High School, Menomonie, Wisconsin
• Mt. Horeb High School, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin
• Nekoosa High School, Nekoosa, Wisconsin
• Northwest Education Services, Traverse City, Michigan
• Owatonna High School, Owatonna, Minnesota
• Randolph High School. Randolph, Wisconsin
• Reedsville High School, Reedsville, Wisconsin
• Thomas Edison High School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
• Union Grove High School, Union Grove, Wisconsin
• West Lyon Community School District, Inwood, Iowa
Each school will receive native wildflower seeds and seedlings, a training webinar and consultation. Eight first-time grantees will receive $1,000 for the school district or FFA chapter to offset project expenses.
To qualify for the grants, schools need greenhouses or suitable indoor growing areas to germinate and raise the nearly 600 seedlings of milkweed, prairie blazing star, wild bergamot and other species they will receive. They are also required to identify and prepare a location to transplant those native wildflowers in the spring and tend to them through the summer. In addition to the wildflowers they transplant, schools are given prairie seed for sowing to increase biodiversity at the planting site.
In addition to the grant program, all teachers can access a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide developed through a partnership between the Sand County Foundation and the Earth Partnership at the University of Wisconsin. The guide’s 28 activities, aligned with state and national education standards, engage students in planning, establishing, managing and monitoring prairie habitat for insect pollinators and grassland birds. Email pwitt@sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.
Poster contest open to youth
The 2022 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest is open. Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades enrolled in public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin are eligible to participate. The poster contest is put on by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The contest's goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets. Judging will take place in March. Those who submitted designs will be notified by email of winners during the first week of April. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will also announce winners during the fifth annual Keep Wildlife Wild Week in April.
All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. Feb. 18. The poster entry must contain the words, "Keep Wildlife Wild 2022" and follow the theme of, "If you care, leave them there!" All posters must consist of original artwork of Wisconsin native wildlife. Posters must fit an 8.5-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper. Posters must be submitted individually; no team creations. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/posterdesigncontest.html for more information.
Youth institute open to applicants
The University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is searching for high school students to engage with local leaders and industry experts on critical global food-security challenges and explore ways to make a difference in Wisconsin and around the world. In partnership with the World Food Prize, the Wisconsin Youth Institute offers an opportunity for students to participate in interactive learning sessions and small group conversations with university faculty industry experts.
The 2022 World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute will be hosted April 11. The experience is open to all Wisconsin high school students from ninth to 12th grades. To be eligible to participate, students must complete a research paper about a global issue concerning hunger and poverty and register by March 25. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/en/youth_programs/global_youth_institute/wisconsin/ for more information.
Teacher recognized for agricultural-literacy work
Carmen DeKok, a fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville, Wisconsin, is 2021's recipient of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program’s Outstanding Teacher Award. The Rock County teacher has worked closely with Rock County Ag in the Classroom, and has taught several county and district essay contest winners.
Each year the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program recognizes a teacher for their efforts in educating students on the importance of agriculture. Teachers of all grade levels and subject areas, with the exclusion of certified agricultural education instructors, are eligible to apply.
DeKok integrates agriculture into her core curricula areas including reading, language arts, math, science and social studies. She has local farmers come to her classroom to share information about their farms, the technology they use and their day-to-day activities. She has fostered an interest in agriculture in her students, motivating some to take high school agriculture classes and consider careers in the industry.
DeKok earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winona State University and her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She taught fifth and sixth grades at Harrison Elementary School in Janesville for 21 years before moving to Roosevelt Elementary in 2008, where she has taught both third and fourth grades.
DeKok will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award and will receive a $500 sponsorship to attend the 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference or to use for educational resources. Call 608-828-5644 for more information.
Teacher mini-grants awarded
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program has awarded 13 teacher mini-grants to be used for agricultural literacy lessons and activities. The $100 grants, funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, provide opportunities for teachers to obtain funding that may not be available through their local school budgets.
• Ag is for All- Keri Radtke- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point
• Ag on the Lawn and Beyond- Jodi Meyer- Independence High School, Independence
• Careers in Agriculture- Cindi Syverson- South Middle School, Eau Claire
• Cooking in the Classroom- Livia Doyle- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point
• Cultivating Young Minds- Samantha Mueller and Sara Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola
• Dairy in the Culinary Classroom- Sheila Kroseberg- Waupaca High School, Waupaca
• Discovery of Wisconsin Agriculture- Jenna Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola
• Eggs to Chicks- Cheri Oglesby- St. Rose Catholic School, Cuba City
• Elementary Ag Connection- Grace Anderson- Spring Valley Schools, Spring Valley
• Gardening and Recycling- Sue Hellmers- Willow River Elementary, Hudson
• Growing Plants from Scratch- John Slipek- Abbotsford High School, Abbotsford
• Secrets of Sustainability- Kirstin Thompson- Greenfield Elementary, Baldwin
• Worm Farms- Kally Koch- Riverdale School District, Muscoda
Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
Farm parents sought for research study
The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, is recruiting farm parents to participate in a study assessing the effects of reading injury news articles.
Parents will earn a total of $50 for the course of the study and an additional $20 by completing a one-year follow-up. Eligible farm parents will fill out two online surveys and read four news articles during a six-week period, answering a few questions along the way. Visit marshfieldresearch.org/nccrahs/NewsReportStudy/SpNynV or email burke.richard@marshfieldresearch.org for more information.