Future of Ag News

Youth earns bronze, silver awards
Charles Parr of Mason City, Illinois, has recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver awards. Parr is the 18-year-old son of Bret and Kirsten Parr and attends Illini Central High School. He is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Illinois Junior Angus Association, where he has served as director.
He has participated in local state and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Parr participated in the livestock judging contest. He also participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference in 2021. Parr has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.
The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the National Junior Angus Association Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
Two named ‘outstanding seniors’
Curtis Weltzien and David Nonemacher recently earned awards from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Weltzien earned the Rochelle Junkman Seymour award for the graduating senior with the highest grade-point average. Weltzien is an agricultural business major with a dairy science minor from Arcadia, Wisconsin. Not only is Weltzien the leader in terms of his grade-point average but also he is the all-time intramural wins leader at UW-River Falls, having just passed 500 career wins. Weltzien will be returning home to his family’s dairy operation.
Nonemacher of Clayton, Wisconsin, earned the Dr. Earl Hildebrand Memorial Award. The award is presented to a student who best exemplifies a combination of scholastic achievement, extracurricular involvement and leadership roles within the college. Senior students are nominated for the award by faculty in the college, with the College Awards Committee making the final selection.
Nonemacher is an agricultural business major with minors in agricultural engineering technology and soils science. Nonemacher has made the Dean’s List multiple times, been active in several student organizations and participated in a variety of intramural sports. He was one of only 13 students chosen to be a Chancellor’s Ambassador. He sought out and completed three different internships so he could experience the diversity of agriculture and expand his network. Nonemacher will be conducting agronomy research with Agri-Tech whose parent company is Bayer Crop Science.
Youth earns Angus award
Ava Leibfried of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Silver award. Leibfried is the 17-year-old daughter of Nick and Jessica Leibfried and attends Cuba City High School. She is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association, where she has served as secretary and currently serves as chairman.
She has participated in national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show Leibfried participated in the quiz bowl contest. She also participated in the mentoring program in 2017 and served as a voting delegate in 2020. In 2019 she was a participant in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference. Leibfried has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.
The Silver award is the second level of the National Junior Angus Association Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. Visit angus.org for more information.
FFA members earn honors
Four FFA members were recently named U.S. Presidential Scholars -- one of the nation's greatest honors for high school students -- for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.
• Karen Netto, MOT Charter FFA, Delaware
• Kayla McKenzie Moore, East Rutherford FFA, North Carolina
• Brighton E. Snow, Washington FFA, Oklahoma
• Cameron David Pokorny, Waupun FFA, Wisconsin
Each year as many as 161 students receive the honor. Established in 1964 by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson, the U.S. Presidential Scholars program was created to recognize the nation's most distinguished high school graduating seniors. In 2015, the program was expanded to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit www.ffa.org for more information.