Future of Ag News

Sticker-design contest open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest. Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private, and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin. The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker. Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/designcontest for more information.
Program better meets needs
Beginning in 2023, the Farm and Industry Short Course program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will switch from a for-credit on-campus residential experience lasting 16 weeks, to a more flexible non-credit format better able to meet the constantly changing needs of Wisconsin’s agribusiness community. The residential program will end this spring when the current class of Farm and Industry Short Course students receive their certificates.
Going forward, course offerings will include both in-person and virtual formats, as well as synchronous and asynchronous delivery of content. The timing of courses will also diversify – with some programs offered at night and on weekends – to better accommodate student schedules, especially those of working professionals and those who want to make a career change into agriculture. Some new programs will take place during the growing season, when in-the-field instruction would be beneficial. Visit fisc.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Scholar applicants wanted
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is accepting applications for its scholar program. The recipient will earn an expense-paid trip to attend the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Annual Meeting, Nov. 15-17, in Middleton, Wisconsin. The application deadline is April 30.
Eligible candidates must be a Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council member and graduate student enrolled full time at a college or university in a dairy, animal or veterinary science, microbiology or related program at the time of application deadline, with an area of interest that includes dairy cattle reproduction. To apply for the program, complete the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council scholar application form, submit an interest statement that details the applicant’s interest in dairy cattle reproduction, career goals and research project(s), and provide a letter of recommendation. Applicants may also share additional information, such as awards, honors and scholarships received.
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Scholar Selection Committee will evaluate the applications and choose the recipient by June 1. Visit bit.ly/DCRCscholar for more information.