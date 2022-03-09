Future of Ag News

University offers safety-training course
Pennsylvania State University is now offering an online course for adults wishing to teach the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program to youth. The training will help participants become certified instructors of the program, which is for 14- and 15-year-olds seeking employment in production agriculture. Those youth must comply with the training requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order in Agriculture to become employed.
Participants learn to organize and communicate safety information and procedures, to identify minimum core content areas, to conduct written, operating-skills, and driving tests that youth are required to complete, and to understand the Labor Department's agriculture Hazardous Occupation Orders.
Farming presents a hazardous work environment. Course organizers note that youth are especially at risk for severe injuries and fatalities. Effective instructors should be familiar with agricultural production practices, knowledgeable about tractors and machinery, and have a general awareness of agricultural hazards.
Upon successful completion of the program, youth receive a certificate from the Department of Labor. Adults interested in teaching the program to youth should note that an extension educator or vocational agriculture instructor must be present during testing and must sign off on the training as the certifying authority. The purpose of the certifying authority is to review and verify instructional content and delivery, testing procedures and student performance. Registration fee is $39. Visit extension.psu.edu/nstmop-course for more information.
Graduate mini-grant program open
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems invites UW-Madison graduate student applications for a summer mini-grant program. The awards will provide as much as $2,500 for graduate student research aligned with the work of the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. The center is particularly interested in proposals regarding local and regional food systems, continuous living cover, and equity and food sovereignty. Undergraduate research is not eligible for funding through the program. While previous awardees may apply to fund new projects, priority will be given to first-time applicants. Grant-funded work must be completed by Aug. 31. Visit www.cias.wisc.edu for more information.
Youth earns cattle award
Jacob Krusemark of Burlington, Wisconsin, recently earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Silver award. Krusemark, 18, is the son of Jeremy Krusemark and attends Burlington High School. He is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Wisconsin Junior Angus Association. He has participated in local, state and national shows. Krusemark also participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference in 2019. He has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.
The Silver award is the second level of the National Junior Angus Association Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. Visit www.angus.org for more information.