Future of Ag News

Ag scholarships awarded
Two students recently earned Steve Pavich and Frank Pries Memorial scholarships each worth $1,000 from the Wisconsin National Farmers Organization.
• Justyne Frisle earned the first-place scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and plans to major in dairy science with an applied ag or ag business minor.
• Tyler Bohnert earned the second-place scholarship. He plans to attend a four-year university to study agriculture business.
The scholarships are awarded annually to high school seniors planning to major in agriculture at a college or university. This year selecting two winners from the many applicants for the scholarship was especially difficult because of the quality of the answers to the essay questions, “How can marketing production with other farmers and ranchers improve prices for grain, dairy and livestock?” and “Choose one strategy: Niche marketing, price risk management or price negotiation. Discuss and give examples of how that strategy can increase financial rewards on an independent farm.” Visit nfu.org for more information.
Two youth recently earned scholarships each worth $1,000 from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund.
• Trista Rumppe of Westby, Wisconsin, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she will double major in soil science and geospatial sciences.
• Ty Harbaugh of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, will be attending Southwest Technical College and majoring in ag power and equipment with plans to open an ag mechanic shop to repair farm equipment or start a custom-farming business.
Both are active Vernon County dairy youth that will be continuing their education and pursuing a career in the agricultural industry. Both have been involved in the dairy industry at the local, state and national levels. The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA and junior dairy breed organizations. Email julielarson2424@gmail.com for more information.