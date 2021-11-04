Future of Ag News

Six earn scholarships
Six students recently earned scholarships from the American Gelbvieh Junior Association.
• Grace Vehige of Billings, Missiouri, earned the $1,000 Earl Buss Memorial Scholarship. Vehige will continue graduate school at Texas Tech University this fall in agricultural communications. She also received the $500 Patti Kendrick Memorial Scholarship.
• Danielle Stock of Waukon, Iowa, earned the $1,000 Leness Hall Memorial Scholarship. Stock is currently a senior at Iowa State University, majoring in animal science and genetics.
• Madalynn Welsh of Frankling, Nebraska, earned a $750 scholarship. Welsh, an incoming freshman, will attend Auburn University in the fall and plans to major in applied biotechnology. She also received the $500 Mary Zillinger Cates Memorial Scholarship.
• Baxter Lowe of Adrian, Missouri, earned a $750 scholarship. Lowe will attend Fort Scott Community College in the fall, majoring in veterinary sciences.
• Cade Cameron of Danville, Iowa, earned a $500 scholarship. Cameron currently attends Iowa State University majoring in agribusiness and agricultural communication and marketing.
• Jaycie Forbes of DeSmet, South Dakota, earned the Rea Memorial Scholarship. Forbes is a 2021 graduate of Willow Lake High School and plans to attend South Dakota State University this coming fall to pursue her dream of becoming an animal nutritionist.
Visit gelbvieh.org/juniors for more information.
Program ‘foals’ around with 4-H
During the spring semester the Equine Breeding Program at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls collaborated with Wisconsin 4-H educators and developed an outreach program, “Foaling Around with Wisconsin 4-H.” Casie Bass, associate professor of animal science, and 15 college students enrolled in her Equine Reproductive Techniques course worked with Evan Henthorne, Adams County 4-H program educator, and Katie Stenroos, Douglas County 4-H program educator, on the project.
From February through May, the team collaborated to produce informational videos regarding foaling, mare and foal care, nutrition, exercise, and other educational topics related to horses and equine reproduction. Every other week Bass and her students met virtually with as many as 100 4-H participants and parents in a live question-and-answer session to better engage with the 4-H members and continue the conversation on the various topics covered in the videos.
Through the semester-long program, Wisconsin 4-H participants were able to continue gaining knowledge about horses and equine reproduction, as well as meet University of Wisconsin-River Falls college students and University of Wisconsin-River Falls horses, despite face-to-face restrictions due to COVID. Jax Zajec, one of the 4-H participants, won the right to name one of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls foals born this spring. This summer, Zajec, accompanied by his mother and siblings, visited University of Wisconsin-River Falls to meet Bass, Henthorne and Stenroos in person and tour the facility. Most exciting for Zajec was meeting Klover, the foal that he named, and Klover’s dam, Kitty. Visit www.uwrf.edu for more information.