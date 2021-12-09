Future of Ag News

Youth dairy leaders honored with award
Fourteen Wisconsin dairy youth recently received James W. Crowley State 4-H Dairy Leadership awards.
• Henry Huth of Cameron
• Haley Beukema of New Richmond
• Katherine Elwood of Amery
• Courtney Glenna of Amery
• Lora Korth of New London
• Paige Sweatt of Dane
• Emma Vos of Maribel
• Justyne Frisle of Prairie Farm
• Jenna Gries of Manitowoc
• Gracie Ziegler of Appleton
• Erin Torgerson of Viroqua
• Clarissa Ulness of Valders
• Maria Zillges of Larsen
• Emily Stumpf of Appleton
The youth were rewarded for their outstanding dairy project work and leadership ability. Each award winner will receive a plaque provided by the James W. Crowley Dairy Management and Extension Fund.
Three Wisconsin youth awardees each received $500 for their continuation of dairy education.
• Haley Beukema of New Richmond
• Katherine Elwood of Amery
• Courtney Glenna of Amery
Additionally Clarissa Ulness of Valders, Wisconsin, received a $5,000 scholarship to attend the department of animal and dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Visit outagamie.extension.wisc.edu/youth-dairy-leaders-honored-with-james-w-crowley-dairy-leadership-award/ for more information.
University's first ‘Borlaug Scholar’ named
Nida Ghori was recently named a 2021 Norman Borlaug Scholar by the National Association of Plant Breeders. The program was established in 2018 and is funded by the Agronomic Science Foundation to develop the next generation of plant breeders who are attending U.S. universities and planning to enter the workforce in the next two years. Ghori is one of just 18 graduate and six undergraduate students who received the honor for 2021, and the first ever from Kansas State University.
As a Borlaug Scholar, Ghori will be mentored by Peggy Akins, who specializes in molecular genetics of plant development at the University of Georgia. Since 2017 Ghori has been working in a lab managed by Kansas State University adjunct professor and U.S. Department of Agriculture research molecular geneticist Guihua Bai to develop diagnostic markers in wheat genes that will allow breeders to build resistance to the Hessian fly, a tiny insect that causes millions of dollars in yield losses in U.S. and world wheat fields. Visit www.ksre.k-state.edu/news/stories/2021/09/agronomy-nida-ghori-named-borlaugh-scholar.html for more information.
Students earn 4-H awards
Alyssa Frisch of Portage, Wisconsin, and Medora Richards of Lodi, Wisconsin, recently earned their 4-H Key Awards.
The prestigious 4-H Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually – two percent of the county’s 4-H membership ages 14 and older. The youth receiving the award are those individuals who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their 4-H club and their community. Columbia County youth interested in the honor must apply for selection by completing a cover letter and a resume prior to completing an interview.
Both recently graduated from 4-H and will be attending college this fall. Frisch, a seven-year member of the New Directions 4-H club, was actively involved in her 4-H club through project enrollment as well as leadership contributions as a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. Both she and Richards were active as Columbia County 4-H Ambassadors. As for Richards, she was a member of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H club and she, too, was a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. 4-H Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. Visit 4h.extension.wisc.edu for more information.