Future of Ag News

Ag scholarships awarded
Twenty-one young women recently earned scholarships from the Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation.
• Alexis Kwak of Ridgeland, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. She is majoring in political science, international studies and Chinese. She also earned the Grateful Badgers scholarship.
• Nicole Broege of Janesville, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. She is a dairy science student.
• Olivia Spaight of Waterford, Wisconsin, earned the Delma Woodburn Memorial Schoalrship. She also earned the Kelsey Jo Olson Memorial Scholarship. She is a dairy science and life sciences communication student.
• Kylie Konyn of San Diego, California, earned the Dr. David Dickson Scholarship.
• Mae Buttles of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, earned the Cynthia Benevenga Memorial Scholarship. She is studying management and human resources, supply chain management and marketing.
• Sara Johnson of Delavan, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying animal science.
• Sadie Goettl of Berlin, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying agricultural business management with certificates in public policy and integrated liberal studies.
• Emma Vos of Maribel, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying agricultural business management.
• Jaden Henneman of Whitewater, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying agricultural business management and psychology with a certificate in criminal justice.
• Jacee Johnson of Maribel, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying animal science.
• Kat Eugster of Stoughton, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarship. She is studying agricultural business management.
• Kylie Nickels of Waterford, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarship. She is studying dairy science with an agricultural business management certificate.
• Megan Moede of Algoma, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarship. She is studying agricultural business management.
People are also reading…
• Megan Baker of Yorkville, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarship. She is studying biochemistry.
• Ashley Nelson of Stoughton, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarship. She is studying animal science and biology.
• Alyson Buchholz of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, earned an Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarship. She is studying agriculture and applied economics with certificates in agricultural business management and sustainability.
• McKenzie Trinko of Shawano, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 scholarship provided by Demeter. She is studying animal science with certificates in French and equine reproductive management.
• Olivia McDonald of Janesville, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 scholarship provided by Demeter. She is studying life sciences communication with certificates in agricultural business management, entrepreneurship and food systems.
• Natalie Roe of Monticello, Wisconsin, earned a $1,000 scholarship provided by Demeter. She is studying dairy science.
• Sophy Heinsz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earned the Nicole Bangart Memorial Scholarship. She is studying dairy science and Spanish with a certificate in agricultural business management.
Visit awamadison.org for more information.
Seven students recently earned $1,500 scholarships from the Woodstock Progressive Milk Producers’ Association.
• Riley Davis of Sharon, Wisconsin, plans to graduate in 2022 with a major in kinesiology and minor in physical activity and health promotion from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
• Matthew Evers of Lemont, Illinois, plans to graduate in 2023 with a major in management information systems with an emphasis in cyber security.
• Nathan Evers of Lemont, Illinois, is majoring in management and leadership with a minor in business law at Bradley University.
• Hayden Funk of Janesville, Wisconsin, is planning to graduate in 2022 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in agricultural business and a minor in soil and crop science.
• Elizabeth Katzman of Whitewater, Wisconsin, is currently completing her associate’s degree at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
• Riley Washburn of Darien, Wisconsin, is a student at Iowa State University pursuing his first year as a mechanical engineering student.
• Elisa Weier of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, is currently a sophomore at Carroll University pursuing nursing and will be starting her clinicals this spring.
Association members, their children and grandchildren were eligible to apply for a scholarship that could be used toward tuition at an accredited post-secondary educational program. Woodstock Progressives is a collaborative association for milk producers. The co-op was founded in 1937. Contact hildebrandtfarm@gmail.com or 815-703-3765 for more information.