Future of Ag News

Ag scholarships awarded
Three were recently named recipients of the 2022 Throlson American Bison Foundation scholarship.
• Kelley Duggan majoring in animal sciences at Colorado State University
• Sam Stroup majoring in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University
• Bradly Wehus-Tow majoring in animal sciences at South Dakota State University
The primary mission of the foundation is to annually award scholarships in bison-related studies. Some previous winning students have pursued degrees in veterinary medicine, nutrition, animal sciences and behavior science. One common theme they have all possessed is an interest in the advancement of the bison industry. Visit bisoncentral.com/about-nba/throlson-american-bison-foundation for more information.
The American Hereford Association recently awarded 24 scholarships worth a total of $160,000 to junior members on behalf of the Hereford Youth Foundation of America.
• James Brody Rogers of Hamilton, Texas, earned a $2,500 MGM Memorial Scholarship.
• Regan Mitchem of Vale, North Carolina, earned a $2,500 Gary Bishop Memorial Scholarship.
• Katie Nolles of Spencer, Nebraska, earned a $2,500 Hereford Youth Foundation of America Scholarship.
• Ralston Ripp of Kearney, Nebraska, earned a $2,500 Larson Polled Hereford Scholarship.
• Karstyn Cantrell of Collinsville, Oklahoma, earned a $2,500 Blin Family Scholarship.
• Whitney Walker of Fayetteville, Arkansas, earned a $2,500 Tennessee River Music Scholarship.
• Dylan Kottkamp of Clayton, Indiana, earned a $2,500 Whitehead Ranches Scholarship.
• Kira Sayre of Arenzville, Illinois, earned a $2,500 Bob & Lucy Kube Scholarship.
• Bryden Barber of Channing, Texas, earned a $5,000 Ball/Cottonwood Springs Scholarship.
• Isaac Rhode of Stewartsville, Missouri, earned a $5,000 Bob & Dolores Call Scholarship.
• Lauren McMillan of Tiskilwa, Illinois, earned a $5,000 Perks Ranch Scholarship.
• Abigail Spindle of Moriarty, New Mexico, earned a $5,000 Bar One/George & Karen Sprague Scholarship.
• JW Cox of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, earned a $5,000 EE Ranches Scholarship.
• Wesley Denton of Blue Rapids, Kansas, earned a $5,000 EE Ranches Scholarship.
• Molly Biggs of Dixon, Illinois, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Jacob Johnson of Ruth, Mississippi, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Trevor Johnson of Centerville, South Dakota, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Lauren Jones of Darlington, Wisconsin, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Regan Mitchem of Vale, North Carolina, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Bailey Morrell of Willows, California, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Libby Rushton of Waverly, Tennessee, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Madison Sifford of Goldvein, Virginia, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Tar Tut of Faribault, Minnesota, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
• Rusty Wolf of Alexandria, Kentucky, earned a $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarship.
Visit hereford.org/youth for more information.
Twenty students recently earned scholarships from Insight FS.
Ten scholarships were earned through the annual University of Wisconsin-Platteville donation from Insight FS.
• Haylee Spence
• Jay Long
• Austyn Capouch
• Jacob Beauchem
• Stanlee Rillie
• Jason Long
• Kelsey Carey
• Kaitlin Asche
• Sydney Van Swol
Ten scholarships were earned through the Insight FS/Growmark Foundation.
• Morgyn Haumschild is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in ag business and dairy science.
• Audrey Pelikan is majoring in soil and crop science, and environmental horticulture at UW-Platteville.
• Elizabeth Katzman is attending Northeast Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and plans to major in entrepreneurship.
• Lindsey Propst, a 2021 graduate from Beaver Dam High School, is pursuing a degree in genetics and genomics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Tiffany Neuheisel is currently attending Southwest Wisconsin Technical College pursuing a degree in agribusiness management.
• Nicole Plenty is pursuing a degree in soil and crop sciences from UW-Platteville.
• Madison Russell, a 2021 graduate from Shullsburg, Wisconsin, is attending Oklahoma State University with plans to major in animal science.
• Cassandra Wendt is attending UW-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course for meat animal farm management.
• Matthew Fischer is attending UW-River Falls with aspirations to pursue a career as a dairy nutrition specialist.
• Brenna Murry is a college freshman at UW-River Falls. Murry plans to become an ag teacher and FFA advisor.
Insight FS scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. Visit insightfs.com/scholarship for more information.
Eighteen bovine veterinary students recently earned scholarships from Merck Animal Health.
• Kathryne (Day) Blair, Washington State University
• Julia Brigandi, Cornell University
• Alexandra Colton, Oregon State University
• Jordan Cornwall, Washington State University
• Monika Dziuba, Michigan State University
• Lindsey Fenster, University of Georgia
• Juli Henderson, Iowa State University
• Kalene Johnson, The Ohio State University
• Montana Lins, University of Wisconsin
• Jessica Meseck, Iowa State University
• Alexandra Preszler, Iowa State University
• Lexie Reed, Ontario Veterinary College
• Jared Sanderson, Michigan State University
• Artemis Sapountzi, Cornell University
• Jared Schenkels, Atlantic Veterinary College
• Anna Schmidt, University of Pennsylvania
• Isabell Stamm, Western College of Veterinary Medicine
• Kara Valasek, Iowa State University
The scholarships were earned based on student academic achievements, career goals, work experience and interest in veterinary medicine. Students received their American Association of Bovine Practitioners Bovine Veterinary Student Recognition Award and a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarships are available to student members of American Association of Bovine Practitioners in their second or third year of school who are interested in beef and/or dairy veterinary medicine. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Twelve students recently earned scholarships through the dairy checkoff, which is managed by Dairy Management Inc., and the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board.
• Amelia Hayden, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
• Meghan Hettinga, South Dakota State University
• Theodore Jacoby, South Dakota State University
• Lance Lynn, Texas A&M University
• Bobby Marchy, Oklahoma State University
• Brianna McBride, Iowa State University
• Margaret Molitor, South Dakota State University
• Kaitlin Mirkin, University of Idaho
• Jessica Schmitt, Iowa State University
• Mackenzie Ullmer, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
• Kendra Waldenberger, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
• Ashley Hagenow, University of Minnesota
The students are enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy and who have shown potential to become future dairy leaders. Eleven students earned $2,500 scholarships, and one student, Ashley Hagenow, earned the $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Eligible majors include journalism, communications/public relations, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science or agriculture education. Scholarship criteria include academic achievement, a career interest in a dairy-related discipline, along with demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity. Visit UndeniablyDairy.org for more information.
Three alumni members of the Association of Women in Agriculture recently earned scholarships.
• Ashley Nelson is a doctorate student in the plant pathology program at North Dakota State University.
• Amanda Gimenez is in the veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Laura Tresslar (Elliott) is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for her master of business administration degree.
Visit awamadison.org for more information.
Three students recently earned $5,000 scholarships to advance his or her education in livestock production from Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the Food Systems Fellowship Program coordinated by the Michigan State University-College of Veterinary Medicine.
• Monika Dziuba of Riverview, Michigan, is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and is pursuing a master’s degree in the College’s Food Safety Program.
• Jared Sanderson of Sandusky, Michigan, is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
• Emmy Schuurmans of Freeport, Michigan, is currently a third-year student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Reed Mertens recently earned the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Premier Scholarship. The award is presented to a high school graduate who is pursuing a college a degree in Wisconsin with plans to return and thrive in a rural community. There were more than 130 qualified candidates that a committee of rural leaders vetted carefully and selected one overall winner to receive $5,000 toward their education. Mertens is a 2021 Thorp High School graduate and will be continuing his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Premier Scholarship was presented for the first-time this past year. Visit www.wrof.org for more information.
Three students recently earned scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, totaling $4,500, from the National Sorghum Foundation.
• Max Harman of Kansas State University
• Alexis Ghormley of Texas A&M University
• John McCurdy of Texas A&M University
Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bill Kubeka Memorial Scholarship winner, Ghormley, will also have the opportunity to attend the National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In in 2022 to learn about policies and regulations impacting the U.S. sorghum industry. Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com for more information.
Seven individuals recently earned $1,000 scholarships from CentralStar Cooperative.
• Isabella Atkinson of East Troy, Wisconsin
• Grant Buwalda of Waupun, Wisconsin
• Eliza Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin
• Brianna Hill of Gregory, Michigan
• Joseph Schuh of Seymour, Wisconsin
• Kylie Weaver of Goshen, Indiana
• Kathleen Zahm of Marne, Michigan
In addition to being children of cooperative member-stockowners, applicants were asked to provide meaningful commentary about their experiences and how those events helped cement a commitment to the agriculture industry. Visit www.mycentralstar.com for more information.