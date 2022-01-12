Future of Ag News

Youth institute open to applicants
The University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is searching for high school students to engage with local leaders and industry experts on critical global food-security challenges and explore ways to make a difference in Wisconsin and around the world. In partnership with the World Food Prize, the Wisconsin Youth Institute offers an opportunity for students to participate in interactive learning sessions and small group conversations with university faculty industry experts.
The 2022 World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute will be hosted April 11. The experience is open to all Wisconsin high school students from ninth to 12th grades. To be eligible to participate, students must complete a research paper about a global issue concerning hunger and poverty and register by March 25. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/en/youth_programs/global_youth_institute/wisconsin/ for more information.
Teacher recognized for agricultural-literacy work
Carmen DeKok, a fourth-grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville, Wisconsin, is 2021's recipient of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program’s Outstanding Teacher Award. The Rock County teacher has worked closely with Rock County Ag in the Classroom, and has taught several county and district essay contest winners.
Each year the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program recognizes a teacher for their efforts in educating students on the importance of agriculture. Teachers of all grade levels and subject areas, with the exclusion of certified agricultural education instructors, are eligible to apply.
DeKok integrates agriculture into her core curricula areas including reading, language arts, math, science and social studies. She has local farmers come to her classroom to share information about their farms, the technology they use and their day-to-day activities. She has fostered an interest in agriculture in her students, motivating some to take high school agriculture classes and consider careers in the industry.
DeKok earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winona State University and her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She taught fifth and sixth grades at Harrison Elementary School in Janesville for 21 years before moving to Roosevelt Elementary in 2008, where she has taught both third and fourth grades.
DeKok will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award and will receive a $500 sponsorship to attend the 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference or to use for educational resources. Call 608-828-5644 for more information.
Teacher mini-grants awarded
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program has awarded 13 teacher mini-grants to be used for agricultural literacy lessons and activities. The $100 grants, funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, provide opportunities for teachers to obtain funding that may not be available through their local school budgets.
• Ag is for All- Keri Radtke- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point
• Ag on the Lawn and Beyond- Jodi Meyer- Independence High School, Independence
• Careers in Agriculture- Cindi Syverson- South Middle School, Eau Claire
• Cooking in the Classroom- Livia Doyle- Mineral Point Elementary, Mineral Point
• Cultivating Young Minds- Samantha Mueller and Sara Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola
• Dairy in the Culinary Classroom- Sheila Kroseberg- Waupaca High School, Waupaca
• Discovery of Wisconsin Agriculture- Jenna Hamilton- Kickapoo Elementary, Viola
• Eggs to Chicks- Cheri Oglesby- St. Rose Catholic School, Cuba City
• Elementary Ag Connection- Grace Anderson- Spring Valley Schools, Spring Valley
• Gardening and Recycling- Sue Hellmers- Willow River Elementary, Hudson
• Growing Plants from Scratch- John Slipek- Abbotsford High School, Abbotsford
• Secrets of Sustainability- Kirstin Thompson- Greenfield Elementary, Baldwin
• Worm Farms- Kally Koch- Riverdale School District, Muscoda
Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is carried out by a network of local educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society, so that they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
Farm parents sought for research study
The National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, is recruiting farm parents to participate in a study assessing the effects of reading injury news articles.
Parents will earn a total of $50 for the course of the study and an additional $20 by completing a one-year follow-up. Eligible farm parents will fill out two online surveys and read four news articles during a six-week period, answering a few questions along the way. Visit marshfieldresearch.org/nccrahs/NewsReportStudy/SpNynV or email burke.richard@marshfieldresearch.org for more information.