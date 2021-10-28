Future of Ag News

Future veterinarians earn scholarships
Three veterinary students recently earned scholarships from Merck Animal Health, in partnership with the Food Systems Fellowship Program coordinated by the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
• Monika Dziuba of Riverview, Michigan, earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University. She is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and is pursuing a master’s degree in the college’s Food Safety Program. She expects to graduate from both programs in May 2023.
• Jared Sanderson of Sandusky, Michigan, earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University and is currently a third-year veterinary student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He expects to graduate in May 2023. Following graduation, he plans to go into private practice.
• Emmy Schuurmans of Freeport, Michigan, earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University. She is currently a third-year student at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and expects to graduate in May 2023. Her goal as a future dairy practitioner is to improve animal welfare, decrease environmental impacts and increase economic gains.
Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship to advance his or her education in livestock production. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Students earn foundation scholarships
Three students recently earned scholarships from the National Sorghum Foundation.
• Max Harman of Kansas State University earned the 2021 Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship.
• Alexis Ghormley of Texas A&M University earned the Bill Kubecka 2021 Memorial Scholarship.
• John McCurdy of Texas A&M University earned the 2021 Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship.
Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bill Kubeka Memorial Scholarship winner, Ghormley, will also have the opportunity to attend National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In in 2022 to learn about policies and regulations impacting the U.S. sorghum industry. Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com for more information.