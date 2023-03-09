Students can apply for youth council
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now accepting applications for the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. High school students who will be seniors during the 2023-2024 school year should apply now for the council.
The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their term.
The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development and increase networking opportunities for participants. Members participate in virtual monthly sessions to listen to presentations, engage in discussions and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry.
The council is comprised of 15 members. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection seeks to have at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members.
To apply, students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay sharing their involvement in agriculture and how their council participation will benefit their future education or career plans. Applicants must also submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation. Deadline is March 31. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Students invited to youth institute
The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting April 10 the ninth-annual World Food Prize Wisconsin Youth Institute at the UW-Madison campus. The free one-day event brings together high school students in grades nine to 12 from across Wisconsin to interact with UW-Madison faculty, partake in interactive sessions, and engage in rich dialogue about critical global challenges surrounding food systems, natural resources, world hunger and poverty. To participate in the experience, ahead of the event students must research a global issue they care about and submit a research paper under the supervision of a teacher or mentor. During the Wisconsin Youth Institute, students will present their research papers and share their proposed solutions to those grand challenges. Deadline to register is March 24. Visit www.worldfoodprize.org/wisconsin for more information.