Future of Ag News

Heifer-program applications open
Deadline is April 8. The Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association is accepting applications for its Kent Quinn Share-A-Heifer Program. The program is for youth ages 9 to 16, who would receive a Milking Shorthorn calf, owned jointly with the Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association. The association would pay as much as $700 toward the calf and maintain 50 percent ownership. The youth must care for the calf and be responsible, once it’s a heifer, for breeding it to a Registered Milking Shorthorn bull. Youth, along with parent or guardian, would enter into a contract with additional rules and requirements. Short-answer questions due upon application. Deadline is April 8. Email schibahr1@gmail.com for more information.
Classroom coordinator hired
Beth Schaefer was recently named the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom Coordinator. Schaefer holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in agriculture education and a master’s degree in agriculture and biology education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Schaefer most recently served as a regional program manager for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Prior to that she was an agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor in Merrill, Wisconsin, and Oconto Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.wisagclassroom.org for more information.
Farmers-institute participants named
The National Farmers Union recently announced the 11 participants selected for its 11th Beginning Farmer Institute cohort.
• Ariel Zakarison of Washington
• Brandon Runge of Illinois
• Dolores Miller of Oregon
• Elisana Judovsky of Minnesota
• Kellie Parker of Texas
• Matthew Torgesen of Idaho
• Ray Mooney of Connecticut
• Sara Mayer of Coloardo
• Sara Thornton of Mississippi
• Taylor Muglia of Colorado
• Tyrean Lewis of Missouri
During the course of nine months, attendees will participate in four sessions focused on technical training, mentorship and leadership development. Established in 2011, the Beginning Farmers Institute was created to help address concerns about the rapidly aging farm population. According to the most recent Census of Agriculture, farmers older than 65 outnumber those younger than 35 by more than six to one, raising serious questions about who will be operating America’s farms in the coming decades. Visit nfu.org/beginning-farmer-institute for more information.
4-H, foundation partner
The National 4-H Council recently announced a partnership with the CHS Foundation through the 4-H True Leaders in Equity and What I Wish People Knew programs. The $1 million grant from the CHS Foundation will support the 4-H True Leaders in Equity Institute, which will train as many as 100 youth and adults to serve as equity leaders in their communities and launch the What I Wish People Knew program to support 4-H youth in sharing their stories and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.
4-H True Leaders in Equity is an annual in-depth summit that equips 4-H youth to create change in their communities. This year the institute takes place July 11-15 in Bethesda, Maryland. Participants will emerge ready to champion equity-related projects in their local communities and foster more welcoming and inclusive environments. Applications are now being accepted. Visit 4-H.org/TLEI for more information.
Wisconsin 4-H program wins awards
Katie Stenroos, Evan Henthorne and Casie Bass have recently been awarded both the Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Collaboration/Partnership Award and the Excellence in Animal Science Programming Award for the Foaling Around with Wisconsin 4-H Program. Stenroos and Henthorne serve as Wisconsin 4-H program educators for Douglas and Adams counties, respectively, and Bass is an associate professor within the animal and food science department at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Stenroos and Henthorne are both UW-River Falls alumni, where they earned animal science degrees focusing on equine science and agriculture education. Foaling Around with Wisconsin 4-H, which occurred over 12 weeks during spring 2021, was the first state-wide and semester-long program to invite all Wisconsin 4-H youth participants.
Despite face-to-face restrictions due to COVID-19, Stenroos, Henthorne and Bass wanted to provide a learning opportunity for Wisconsin 4-H youth. Foaling Around with Wisconsin 4-H, which was facilitated by college students in Bass’ Equine Reproductive Techniques course, offered 4-H participants the chance to follow Kitty, a UW-River Falls-owned broodmare, through her gestation and foaling. Every other week during the spring semester, 4-H participants watched a short equine-related informative video that was prepared by Bass’ students. The following Friday, they were able to connect live with Bass and her college students at the UW-River Falls Campus Farm.
The Extension project was mutually beneficial as it created opportunities for 4-H youth to chat with college students while simultaneously giving those college students the unique teaching experience created in the class-led extension project. During the semester, the college students discussed topics and answered questions related to equine nutrition and reproduction, basic equine management, and the physical and behavioral changes Kitty experienced throughout her gestation. Toward the end of the semester, participants were able to watch a video of Kitty delivering her foal, a healthy colt. Additionally 4-H students completed educational worksheets covering the information they were learning during the semester. The leading 4-H participant earned the right to name Kitty’s foal and had the opportunity to meet Stenroos, Henthorne and Bass, some of the college students, and of course, Kitty and her foal, named Klover, during the 2021 summer. Email casie.bass@uwrf.edu for more information.
Sticker-design contest open
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest. Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private, and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin. The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker. Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/designcontest for more information.
Program better meets needs
Beginning in 2023, the Farm and Industry Short Course program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will switch from a for-credit on-campus residential experience lasting 16 weeks, to a more flexible non-credit format better able to meet the constantly changing needs of Wisconsin’s agribusiness community. The residential program will end this spring when the current class of Farm and Industry Short Course students receive their certificates.
Going forward, course offerings will include both in-person and virtual formats, as well as synchronous and asynchronous delivery of content. The timing of courses will also diversify – with some programs offered at night and on weekends – to better accommodate student schedules, especially those of working professionals and those who want to make a career change into agriculture. Some new programs will take place during the growing season, when in-the-field instruction would be beneficial. Visit fisc.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Scholar applicants wanted
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council is accepting applications for its scholar program. The recipient will earn an expense-paid trip to attend the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Annual Meeting, Nov. 15-17, in Middleton, Wisconsin. The application deadline is April 30.
Eligible candidates must be a Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council member and graduate student enrolled full time at a college or university in a dairy, animal or veterinary science, microbiology or related program at the time of application deadline, with an area of interest that includes dairy cattle reproduction. To apply for the program, complete the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council scholar application form, submit an interest statement that details the applicant’s interest in dairy cattle reproduction, career goals and research project(s), and provide a letter of recommendation. Applicants may also share additional information, such as awards, honors and scholarships received.
The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council Scholar Selection Committee will evaluate the applications and choose the recipient by June 1. Visit bit.ly/DCRCscholar for more information.