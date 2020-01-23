Random Lake Middle School teacher Cindy Barber has been awarded the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s "Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher Award."
Each year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation recognizes a teacher for his or her efforts in educating students on the importance of agriculture. Teachers of all grade levels and subject areas, with the exclusion of certified agricultural-education instructors, are eligible to apply.
Barber offers her students a wide range of learning opportunities using programs and resources available on the local, state and national levels. Her students presented a farmers market for their school. They obtained donations of pumpkins, apples, string cheese and other products. The students also worked with the shop department to build pumpkin and ghost cut-outs.
Barber earned her bachelor’s of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Prior to that she took pre-education classes at the UW-Washington Center; she earned an associate degree in culinary studies from Milwaukee Area Technical College. Barber taught at Lumen Christi School from 1993 to 2000, and as a substitute teacher in Random Lake from 2006 to 2010. She has taught full-time at Random Lake since 2010.
Barber will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award. She receives a $500 sponsorship to attend the 2020 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City.
Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and students from kindergarten to twelfth-grade with an understanding of how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on the nation's largest industry, agriculture.
Wisconsin’s Ag in the Classroom program is conducted by a network of educators, volunteers and representatives from agricultural organizations and businesses. The goal of the program is to help students gain a greater awareness of the role of agriculture in economy and society so they may become citizens who support wise agricultural policies.