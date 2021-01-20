Agricultural scholarships available

Certified Angus Beef offers scholarships to at least five sophomore, juniors or seniors pursuing degrees in meat science, animal science, economics, marketing, business, communications or other beef-related fields. Graduate-level scholarships are available to those pursuing research on the advancement of high-quality beef production and increasing beef demand. Deadline is Jan. 31. Visit www.certifiedangusbeef.com/press/colvin/ for more information.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association offers five student scholarships worth a total of $15,000. Two students will be awarded the Myron P. “Mike” Dean Cheese Industry Student Scholarship, worth $3,000 each. Any employee or child of an employee of a Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association dairy manufacturing, processing, or marketing member company may apply. Employees or children of employees at Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association supplier member companies may apply for the Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarship. Three students will receive scholarship awards of $3,000 each. Deadline is Feb. 17. Visit www.WisCheeseMakers.org for more information.
The John and Isabelle Ames Scholarship, worth $750, is offered to college sophomores or juniors with current or recent involvement in 4-H, FFA or the registered Holstein industry who are pursuing a four-year degree in any field. Deadline is March 1. Visit www.wisholsteins.com for more information.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation offers more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2021. Students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships for more information.