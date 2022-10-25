Agricultural scholarships available

Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association offers about 12 of $1,000 scholarships to students based on scholastic achievements, leadership, community activities, work experience, knowledge of and experience with the association, and responses to questions on the application. Deadline is Oct. 31. Visit www.dhia.org for more information.
AgCareers.com offers a $1,000 scholarship to one U.S. student who is studying agriculture or has the intention of pursuing a career in agriculture. Deadline is Oct. 31. Visit AgCareers.com for more information.
Lely North America offers three $1,500 scholarships to students, who are at least 18 years of age and enrolled at an accredited institution of higher education for the 2022-2023 academic year and participating in a program that can equip them to contribute to the dairy industry. Deadline is Oct. 31. Visit www.lely.com/scholarship22 for more information.
Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association offers 10 of $1,250 scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships for the 2023 academic year. Deadline is Nov. 30. Visit www.equitycoop.com or call 608-356-8311 ext. 152 for more information.
The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF offer a joint scholarship for $2,500 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Deadline is Dec. 1. Visit SorghumGrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/ for more information.
The American Soybean Association offers a $7,000 scholarship to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2023-2024 academic year. Deadline is Dec. 31. Visit americansoybean.wufoo.com/forms/asa-soy-scholarship-application-202324/ for more information.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association offers $1,500 scholarships that will go to third- or fourth-year students in colleges of veterinary medicine. Deadline is Dec. 31. Visit www.dhia.org for more information.
