Agricultural scholarships available

Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.
Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association offers 10 of $1,250 scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships for the 2023 academic year. Deadline is Nov. 30. Visit www.equitycoop.com or call 608-356-8311 ext. 152 for more information.
The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF offer a joint scholarship for $2,500 for the 2022-2023 academic year. Deadline is Dec. 1. Visit SorghumGrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/ for more information.
The American Soybean Association offers a $7,000 scholarship to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2023-2024 academic year. Deadline is Dec. 31. Visit americansoybean.wufoo.com/forms/asa-soy-scholarship-application-202324/ for more information.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association offers $1,500 scholarships that will go to third- or fourth-year students in colleges of veterinary medicine. Deadline is Dec. 31. Visit www.dhia.org for more information.
