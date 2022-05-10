 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agricultural scholarships available

Agricultural scholarships available

Apply for scholarships graphic logo

The National Black Farmers Association offers scholarships to students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Other requirements apply. Deadline is May 15. Visit form.jotform.com/211088768433159 for more information.

CentralStar offers seven $1,000 scholarships to students. Requirements apply. Deadline is June 1. Visit www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship for more information.

Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News