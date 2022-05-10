Agricultural scholarships available

The National Black Farmers Association offers scholarships to students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Other requirements apply. Deadline is May 15. Visit form.jotform.com/211088768433159 for more information.
CentralStar offers seven $1,000 scholarships to students. Requirements apply. Deadline is June 1. Visit www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.