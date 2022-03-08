Agricultural scholarships available

Compeer Financial offers 123 scholarships each worth $1,500 to students who live in Compeer Financial’s territory and have a grade-point average of 3.0 or more. Deadline is March 15. Visit compeer.com/scholarships for more information.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA offers scholarships to seniors in high school or students enrolled in a university or technical school and who have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. Deadline is March 15. Visit wisconsinaged.org for more information.
Insight FS offers scholarships to students who are the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. Deadline is March 15. Visit insightfs.com/scholarship for more information.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation offers various scholarships to Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. Other requirements apply. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships for more information.
Wis. Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-41-Markesan, offers scholarships to qualifying high school seniors in her district. As many as 12 scholarships each worth $500 will be made available. Deadline is March 28. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/14/ballweg for more information.
The Illinois Agri-Women offers four scholarships to females studying agriculture. Other requirements apply. Deadline is March 31. Visit womenchangingthefaceofagriculture.com/scholarships/ for more information.
The Walworth County Dairy Promotion Committee offers a $500 scholarship to a student from Walworth County pursuing a dairy-related degree at a two- or four-year Wisconsin school. Deadline is April 1. Contact 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com for more information.
The Manitowoc County Farm Progress Days Committee offers a scholarship to an individual who has been accepted to a four-year degree program in an agriculture-related field at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Madison, Platteville or Stevens Point. Deadline is April 1. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
The Manitowoc County University of Wisconsin Agriculture Alumni Association offers several scholarships to students from Manitowoc County enrolling in agriculture and life sciences majors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Platteville, River Falls, Green Bay or Stevens Point. Deadline is April 1. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information.
GROWMARK offers a scholarship to students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. Deadline is April 14. Visit www.growmark.com/about-us/corporate-commitments for more information.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee offers scholarships to students who are residents of Dane County and are pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural-related field. Deadline is April 15. Visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships for more information.
The Manitowoc County 4-H Leaders Association offers four $1,000 scholarships to 4-H members and graduates who have not reached the age of 26 by the application due date. Applicants must have participated in the Manitowoc County 4-H program for a minimum of 6 years, including the junior and senior years of high school. Deadline is April 22. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative offers five $2,000 secondary education scholarships to high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. Deadline is April 30. Visit bit.ly/3swVmwH for more information.
The National Junior Angus Association offers scholarships to students who at one time were members of the National Junior Angus Association and who must currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. Deadline is May 1. Visit www.angus.org/Foundation/ for more information.
The National Dairy Board is offering scholarships to undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior years for the 2022-2023 academic school year and majoring in communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science or agriculture education. Deadline is May 6. Visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship for more information.
The National Black Farmers Association offers scholarships to students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Other requirements apply. Deadline is May 15. Visit form.jotform.com/211088768433159 for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.