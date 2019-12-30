Syngenta is offering $20,000 in scholarships to eight college students pursuing crop-related degrees. Deadline for initial application forms is Jan. 7; video-essay submissions are accepted until Jan. 15. Visit syngenta-us.com/scholarships for more information.
The Colvin Scholarship Fund is offering six scholarships totaling $33,500 for current graduate and undergraduate students involved in the beef industry. Deadline is Jan. 17. Visit www.certifiedangusbeef.com for more information.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture opened the 2020 scholarship cycle for the 1890 National Scholars Program. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, and room and board to students pursuing agricultural or natural-science degrees. All application materials must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Email 1890init@usda.gov for more information.
The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association is accepting applications from any high school senior planning to enroll in any university, technical college or community college. Deadline is Feb. 18. Visit www.wisconsincattlemen.com for more information.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is accepting applications for five student scholarships worth a total of $15,000. Deadline is Feb. 19. Applicants must include transcripts and a letter of recommendation. Email sschmidt@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering $15,000 in scholarships to Wisconsin students pursuing higher education in 2020. Deadline is March 16. Applicants must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years and have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.
The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board is accepting applications for $1,000 scholarships intended for third- and fourth-year college students pursuing a dairy or food-science degree at one of Wisconsin’s four-year universities. Deadline is March 20. Email katzman@idcnet.com for more information.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is offering ten $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college or post-secondary students currently planning or planning to pursue a degree in an agricultural or dairy-related field. Deadline is April 17. Visit www.danecountydairy.com for more information.
The Angus Foundation is offering scholarships for students associated with the Angus breed. Deadline is May 1. Visit www.angusfoundation.org for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.