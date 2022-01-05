Agricultural scholarships available

Syngenta offers $2,500 scholarships to students who are pursuing an education in agricultural or farm studies. Along with the scholarship money, each winner designates an agriculture-related nonprofit organization to receive a $500 donation from Syngenta. Deadline is Jan. 11. Visit www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/ for more information.
The World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp Inc. offer two $10,000 scholarships to students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field to be dispersed at $2,500 per year for four years. Deadline is Jan. 14. Visit bit.ly/WAEScholarshipApp for more information.
The Renewable Fuels Association offers scholarships to young adults interested in attending the 27th-annual National Ethanol Conference. The scholarships fully cover the registration fee, hotel and as much as $500 in airfare; a total of five will be awarded. Deadline is Jan. 14. Visit www.nationalethanolconference.com/scholarships for more information.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program to eligible students. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, work experience, room and board. Deadline is Jan. 31. Visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/higher-education-initiatives for more information.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program to graduating high school seniors, full-time students currently enrolled at a 1994 land grant tribal college or university, or recent graduates of one of those schools. Additional requirements are outlined in the application package. The program provides full tuition, fees, books and workforce training to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences or related academic disciplines. Deadline is Jan. 31. Visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/higher-education-initiatives for more information.
The Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Scholarship Committee offers several $1,000 scholarships to students beyond the first half of post-secondary education, third or fourth year of college, the second year of a two-year program, or second half of a program. One student alumni from the districts of Algoma, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark, Southern Door and Mishicot will each be awarded $1,000. Deadline is Jan. 31. Visit kewaunee.uwex.edu/kewaunee-county-farm-technology-days-2017/ or email 2017ftdgivesback@gmail.com for more information.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association offers seven scholarships worth a total of $19,000 to students. The scholarships all have different requirements. Deadline is Feb. 16, 2022. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org or email sschmidt@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association offers a $1,000 scholarship to college students who are also members of the association or have parents who are members. Deadline is Feb. 23. Visit calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information.
Insight FS offers scholarships to students who are the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. Deadline is March 15. Visit insightfs.com/scholarship for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.