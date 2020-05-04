The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board is offering 11 scholarships worth $2,500 each and one worth $3,500 to undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior years. Students must be majoring in certain fields to be eligible. Deadline is May 22. Visit www.dairy.org/about-dmi/scholarship-program for more information.
The National Sorghum Foundation is offering three scholarships worth $1,500 each for college students studying agriculture in the 2020-2021 academic year. Deadline is June 1. Visitwww.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships for more information.
Clark County HCE is offering four $500 scholarships to college or technical school students originally from Clark County or currently living in Clark County. Other requirements apply. Deadline is June 22. Visit www.clark.extension.wisc.edu/hce-year-book-and-scholarship/ for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.