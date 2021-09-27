 Skip to main content
Agricultural scholarships available
The Throlson American Bison Foundation offers scholarships to outstanding college junior, senior or graduate students studying fields related to the bison industry. Deadline is Oct. 1. Visit www.bisoncentral.com for more information.

The National Dairy Herd Information Association offers $1,000 scholarships to full-time, incoming or continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities. Other requirements apply. Deadline is Nov. 30. Visit www.dhia.org for more information.

Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.

