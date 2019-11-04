Agriculture Scholarship Centre for Basis Trading Education is accepting applications for the spring-2020 semester for students who are planning careers in agriculture with a focus on grain merchandising.. Scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000 per academic year. Application deadline is Nov. 22. Visit www.ascapply.org for more information.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association offers several $1,000 scholarships to full-time, incoming and continuing students at technical, two-year and four-year colleges or universities. The applicant must be a family member or employee of a herd on Dairy Herd Information test, family member of a Dairy Herd Information employee, or employee of a Dairy Herd Information affiliate. Deadline is Nov. 30. Visit www.dhia.org for more information.
Lodi Veterinary Care Equine Team offers scholarships for students involved in equine care and horsemanship. There are additional requirements. Deadline is Dec. 1. Visit www.lodivet.com/equine for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.