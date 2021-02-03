Agricultural scholarships available

The Nelson McCammon Youth Heifer Program offers grants for 50 percent, or as much as $1,000, toward the purchase price of a Registered Brown Swiss female. Grant is to support youths’ first-time purchases of Brown Swiss heifers. Deadline is Feb. 10. Visit www.wibrownswiss.com for more information
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association offers five student scholarships worth a total of $15,000. Two students will be awarded the Myron P. “Mike” Dean Cheese Industry Student Scholarship, worth $3,000 each. Any employee or child of an employee of a Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association dairy manufacturing, processing, or marketing member company may apply. Employees or children of employees at Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association supplier member companies may apply for the Cheese Industry Supplier Student Scholarship. Three students will receive scholarship awards of $3,000 each. Deadline is Feb. 17. Visit www.WisCheeseMakers.org for more information
The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association offers a $1,000 scholarship to a college student who is also an association member or has a parent or legal guardian who is a member. The student must be currently enrolled in an agriculture-related program at an accredited college or university. Applicants must have completed at least one year of post-high school education. Deadline is Feb. 20. Visit www.calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information
The John and Isabelle Ames Scholarship, worth $750, is offered to college sophomores or juniors with current or recent involvement in 4-H, FFA or the registered Holstein industry who are pursuing a four-year degree in any field. Deadline is March 1. Visit www.wisholsteins.com for more information.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation offers more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2021. Students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships for more information.
Compeer Financial offers 123 scholarships each worth $1,500 to high school seniors who have an agriculture or rural background, or plan to major in an agriculture-related field at a college, university or technical school. Qualified applicants must live in Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory and have at least a 3.0 grade-point average. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.compeer.com for more information.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation offers post-secondary scholarships to qualifying students. Applicants must be seniors in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.wisconsinaged.org for more information.
The Dairy Farmers of Walworth County offer a $500 scholarship to a student from Walworth County pursuing a dairy-related degree at a two- or four-year Wisconsin school. Deadline is March 26. Contact 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com for more information.
The Jefferson County Farm Technology Days committee offers a scholarship to any student who is a high school senior. Applicant must be planning to attend University of Wisconsin Short Course, a technical college or four-year university and be majoring in agricultural studies. Deadline is April 1. Visit www.jefferson.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/farm-technology-days for more information.
Sen. Joan Ballweg offers as many as 12 Joan Ballweg Leadership scholarships, each worth $500, to qualifying high school seniors in her district. Scholarship eligibility is open to all graduating seniors continuing their education in a two-year technical college program or a four-year baccalaureate degree program. Students must be graduating with at least a 3.0 average on a 4.0 point scale and must reside in the district. Deadline is April 5. Visit www.legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/14/ballweg for more information.
The GROWMARK Foundation offers a $1,500 scholarship program for students pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. Applicants must complete an online application, which includes academic information, community service and leadership activities, and essay questions regarding agriculture and cooperatives. Deadline is April 15. Visit www.growmark.com/about-us/corporate-commitments for more information.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee offers scholarships to students who are residents of Dane County and are pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural-related field. Recipients of the scholarships will be required to volunteer for at least one work shift during the committee’s premier events, Cows on the Concourse or Breakfast on the Farm. Deadline is April 16. Visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships for more information.
The University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Dane County offers scholarships to high school graduates and continuing college students who live in Dane County and intend to pursue a career in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain good grades, and participate in 4-H or FFA. Deadline is May 1. Visit www.dane.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.