Agricultural scholarships available

GROWMARK offers a scholarship to students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. Deadline is April 14. Visit www.growmark.com/about-us/corporate-commitments for more information.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee offers scholarships to students who are residents of Dane County and are pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural-related field. Deadline is April 15. Visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships for more information.
The Manitowoc County 4-H Leaders Association offers four $1,000 scholarships to 4-H members and graduates who have not reached the age of 26 by the application due date. Applicants must have participated in the Manitowoc County 4-H program for a minimum of 6 years, including the junior and senior years of high school. Deadline is April 22. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative offers five $2,000 secondary education scholarships to high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. Deadline is April 30. Visit bit.ly/3swVmwH for more information.
The National Junior Angus Association offers scholarships to students who at one time were members of the National Junior Angus Association and who must currently be an active junior, regular or life member of the American Angus Association. Deadline is May 1. Visit www.angus.org/Foundation/ for more information.
The Wisconsin Custom Operators offer three scholarships. Various requirements apply. Deadline is May 1. Visit wiscustomoperators.org/about/scholarships.php for more information.
The National Dairy Board is offering scholarships to undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior years for the 2022-2023 academic school year and majoring in communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science or agriculture education. Deadline is May 6. Visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship for more information.
The National Black Farmers Association offers scholarships to students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Other requirements apply. Deadline is May 15. Visit form.jotform.com/211088768433159 for more information.
CentralStar offers seven $1,000 scholarships to students. Requirements apply. Deadline is June 1. Visit www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship for more information.
Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.