Agricultural scholarships available

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association offers seven scholarships worth a total of $19,000 to students. The scholarships all have different requirements. Deadline is Feb. 16. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org or email sschmidt@wischeesemakers.org for more information.
The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association offers a $1,000 scholarship to college students who are also members of the association or have parents who are members. Deadline is Feb. 23. Visit calfandheifer.org/scholarship for more information.
The John and Isabelle Ames Scholarship is offered to a college sophomore or junior with current or previous involvement in 4-H, FFA or the Holstein industry, who is seeking a four-year degree in any field. Deadline is March 1. Contact 262-325-9942 or j_berezowitz@yahoo.com for more information.
The Native American Agriculture Fund along with others offer a benefits package that can include up to four years of fellowship status, with funding to earn agricultural degrees or technical certifications to students. Proof of Tribal enrollment or community connectedness required. Deadline is March 4. Visit www.taffellows.org for more information.
Compeer Financial offers 123 scholarships each worth $1,500 to students who live in Compeer Financial’s territory and have a grade-point average of 3.0 or more. Deadline is March 15. Visit compeer.com/scholarships for more information.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA offers scholarships to seniors in high school or students enrolled in a university or technical school and who have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. Deadline is March 15. Visit wisconsinaged.org for more information.
Insight FS offers scholarships to students who are the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. Deadline is March 15. Visit insightfs.com/scholarship for more information.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation offers various scholarships to Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2022. Other requirements apply. Deadline is March 15. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships for more information.
Wis. Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-41-Markesan, offers scholarships to qualifying high school seniors in her district. As many as 12 scholarships each worth $500 will be made available. Deadline is March 28. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/14/ballweg for more information.
The Walworth County Dairy Promotion Committee offers a $500 scholarship to a student from Walworth County pursuing a dairy-related degree at a two- or four-year Wisconsin school. Deadline is April 1. Contact 262-903-6727 or katzman@idcnet.com for more information.
The Manitowoc County Farm Progress Days Committee offers a scholarship to an individual who has been accepted to a four-year degree program in an agriculture-related field at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Madison, Platteville or Stevens Point. Deadline is April 1. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
The Manitowoc County University of Wisconsin Agriculture Alumni Association offers several scholarships to students from Manitowoc County enrolling in agriculture and life sciences majors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Platteville, River Falls, Green Bay or Stevens Point. Deadline is April 1. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information.
GROWMARK offers a scholarship to students in the United States and Ontario, Canada, pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. Deadline is April 14. Visit www.growmark.com/about-us/corporate-commitments for more information.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee offers scholarships to students who are residents of Dane County and are pursuing a post-secondary education in an agricultural-related field. Deadline is April 15. Visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships for more information.
The Manitowoc County 4-H Leaders Association offers four $1,000 scholarships to 4-H members and graduates who have not reached the age of 26 by the application due date. Applicants must have participated in the Manitowoc County 4-H program for a minimum of 6 years, including the junior and senior years of high school. Deadline is April 22. Visit manitowoc.extension.wisc.edu/ for more information.
The National Dairy Board is offering scholarships to undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior years for the 2022-2023 academic school year and majoring in communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science or agriculture education. Deadline is May 6. Visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship for more information.
