Agricultural students earn scholarships

Five students have earned scholarships from the American Agri-Women Foundation.
Two women earned Daughters of American Agriculture scholarships. The $1,000 scholarships are available to any farm, ranch or agribusiness woman, or her daughter, to pursue accredited courses directly related to agriculture.
- Madeline Zutz of Valders, Wisconsin, is currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-School of Veterinary Medicine.
- Rachel Poor of Pittsfield, Illinois, is currently attending the University of Missouri-College of Veterinary Medicine.
Two women earned the Mahindra scholarships. The $1,200 scholarships exemplify the characteristics of hard work, dedication and a spirit within the women in agriculture.
- Molly Biggs of Dixon, Illinois, plans to attend Kansas State University to double-major in agriculture communications and animal science with a career goal to work in ag marketing and digital design.
- Brylie Thompson of Genoa, Colorado, plans to attain an agricultural-communications and agricultural-education degree at Texas A&M University.
One woman earned the Citizen Jane Marshall scholarship worth $1,000.
- Madison Baumgartner of Bismarck, North Dakota, was previously enrolled in a study-abroad course that focused on comparative livestock systems in the Midwest vs. England.
Visit www.americanagriwomen.org/scholarships for more information.
Eleven students recently earned scholarships from the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, through Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national dairy checkoff.
- Todd Allen attends Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
- Kiara Gilardi attends California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.
- Ashley Hagenow attends University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
- Theodore Jacoby attends South Dakota State University.
- Brianna McBride attends Iowa State University.
- Lynn Olthof attends Michigan State University.
- Jack Palla attends Oklahoma State University.
- Jessica Schmitt attends Iowa State University.
- Margaret Socha attends South Dakota State University.
- Anna Tarpey attends the University of Missouri.
- Sarah Thomas attends Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board annually awards $2,500 scholarships to 11 students. In addition the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board awards a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding scholarship recipient.
Michelle Schmitt, a University of Wisconsin-River Falls student who is majoring in food science and technology, earned the 2020-2021 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Eligible majors include journalism, communications-public relations, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science or agriculture education. Scholarship criteria include academic achievement, a career interest in a dairy-related discipline, along with demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity. Visit www.undeniablydairy.org for more information.
Eighteen bovine veterinary students have earned scholarships from Merck Animal Health.
- Taylor Aubrey attends the University of Minnesota.
- Rachael Bonacker attends the University of Missouri.
- Braxton Butler attends Kansas State University.
- Rachael Crouse attends Colorado State University.
- Cassandra Gorrill attends Ontario Veterinary College.
- Maryanna Hudson attends Mississippi State University.
- Austin Jacobson attends the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Hannah Jarvis attends The Ohio State University.
- Annika Johnson attends Iowa State University.
- Lani Kaspar attends Texas A&M University.
- Wyatt A. Krom attends Purdue University.
- Raul Landeo attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Dena Letot attends Michigan State University.
- Logan Murray attends the University of Georgia.
- Alexandra Newhouse attends Washington State University.
- Meghan Oswald attends Cornell University.
- Allyson Patterson attends North Carolina State University.
- Allie Pellerito attends Iowa State University.
The company presented each student with an American Association of Bovine Practitioners Bovine Veterinary Student Recognition Award as well as a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarships are available to veterinary students in their second or third years of school. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, career goals, work experience and interest in veterinary medicine. Visit www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
Savannah Siders of Mishicot, Wisconsin, recently earned $1,000 toward her education as the Jim Caldwell/First Citizens State Bank Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Inc. Board Scholar. She was selected from more than 300 applicants from rural Wisconsin.
She is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay pursuing a degree in biology and pre-veterinary. Logging more than 400 hours of volunteering, Siders list of extra-curricular activities is extensive. Her activities include FFA, varsity dance team, forensics and high school musicals to name a few. Siders enthusiasm and hard work have garnered her numerous accolades including being Summa Cum Laude, student of the month and various FFA awards. Visit www.wrof.org for more information.