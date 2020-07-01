Women in agriculture earn scholarships
Nineteen young women in agriculture recently earned scholarships from the Association of Women in Agriculture Benefit Corporation and Demeter.
Four women in Wisconsin earned scholarships.
- Lindsey Sarbacker of Stoughton earned the Dr. Larry Satter Memorial Scholarship. She is a dairy-science and life-sciences communication double major with an agricultural business management certificate.
- Sabrina Servais of La Crosse earned the Dr. David Dickson Scholarship. She is a dairy-science and life-sciences communication double major.
- Mena Schmitt of Sun Prairie earned the Delma Woodburn Memorial Scholarship. She is a dairy-science student with a certificate in agricultural business management.
- Alexis Luedtke of Beaver Dam earned the Cynthia Benevenga Memorial Scholarship. She is a biochemistry major with a global health certificate. Luedtke also earned the Grateful Badgers Scholarship.
Six Wisconsin women earned Association of Women in Agriculture House Resident scholarships.
- Kalista Hodorff of Eden is studying dairy science.
- Taylor Schaefer of Franksville is studying animal-science and life-sciences communication.
- Alexis Schultz of Lake Mills is studying agronomy with certificates in leadership and global health.
- Alexis Kwak of Prairie Farm is studying animal science.
- Kiley Henn of Deerfield is studying dairy science.
- Jaden Hennemen of Whitewater is studying agribusiness management and psychology with a certificate in criminal justice.
Four women earned Association of Women in Agriculture Active Member scholarships.
- Ashley Nelson of Forest Lake, Minnesota, is studying biochemistry and plant pathology.
- Amanda Gimenez of Berlin, Wisconsin, is studying animal science.
- Jenna Broege of Janesville, Wisconsin, is studying dairy science and life-sciences communication.
- Kiley Eck of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, is studying communication arts and political science with a certificate in gender and women's studies.
Three Wisconsin women earned $1,000 scholarships supported by Demeter.
- Megan Lehr of Monticello is studying agricultural business management.
- Emily Franke of Oakfield is studying dairy science with a certificate in agricultural business management.
- Catherine Vickerman of Milton is a genetics and genomics, and life-sciences communication, student with a certificate in global health.
Two Wisconsin women earned memorial scholarships.
- Kelsey Maurer of Newton earned the Nicole Bangart Memorial Scholarship. Maurer is studying dairy science with a certificate in business management.
- Emily Franke earned the Kelsey Jo Olson Memorial Scholarship.
Visit awamadison.org for more information.
Students awarded scholarships
Sixteen students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from CHS Larsen Cooperative.
- Kaitlyn Biese of Wrightstown High School
- Katie Beck of Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Josh Brazee of Neenah High School
- Taylor Dillenburg of Shawano Community High School
- Brianna Domke of Oshkosh West High School and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Peter Gorman of New London High School
- Hailey Hanson of Wild Rose High School
- Seth Keller of Clintonville High School
- Holly Lashua of Iola-Scandinavia High School
- Lane Nett of Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Breanna Pamer of Winneconne High School
- Sawyer Potratz of Omro High School
- Nicholas Sievert of Pulaski High School
- Mason Soerens of Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Ben Steinbach of New London High School
- Alex Wepner of Manawa Little Wolf High School
The scholarship selection is based on academic achievement, leadership characteristics, community involvement, CHS customer activity and the student’s vision of the future of agriculture. Visit www.chslarsencooperative.com for more information.
Undergrads, grads earn scholarships
Ten students pursuing degrees in animal and meat sciences across the country recently earned scholarships through the 2020 Colvin Scholarship Fund.
Six students are undergraduates.
- Conner McKinzie of Stephenville, Texas, earned $7,500 and is attending Texas Tech University.
- Natalie Hawkins of Atwood, Kansas, earned $5,000 and is attending Oklahoma State University.
- Kaylee Greiner of Christiansburg, Virginia, earned $5,000 and is attending Texas A&M University.
- Sarah Bludau of Hallettsville, Texas, earned $5,000 and is attending Texas A&M University.
- Emily Glenn of Scott City, Kansas, earned $3,000 and is attending Kansas State University.
- Hattie Duncan of Wingate, Illinois, earned $3,000 and is attending the University of Illinois.
Four students are at the graduate level.
- Luke Fuerniss of Loveland, Colorado, earned $7,500 and is attending Texas Tech University.
- Samantha Werth of Rancho Buena Vista, California, earned $3,000 and is attending the University of California-Davis.
- Lindsay Upperman of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, earned $2,000 and is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
- Keayla Harr of Jeromesville, Ohio, earned $1,000 and is attending Kansas State University.
Their essays on ambitious goals and plans to impact the beef business were part of the highly competitive selection process. Applicants were asked to outline a proposal to distinguish Certified Angus Beef from the 90 other U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified programs that use "Angus" labels in marketing. Visit www.certifiedangusbeef.com for more information.
High school students earn scholarships
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, recently awarded 120 graduating high school seniors with $1,500 educational scholarships. Forty recipients were chosen from each state in Compeer Financial’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin recipients are listed.
- Carter Beaulieu, Waupun
- Elise Bleck, Glenbeulah
- Cole Booth, Plymouth
- Alexander Coughlin, Watertown
- Casey Denk, Mondovi
- Barbara Dittrich, Alma
- Eliza Endres, Waunakee
- Connor Esch, Franksville
- Abby Frisk, New Libson
- Austin George, Mondovi
- Emma Hamilton, Friendship
- Matthew Harle, New Richmond
- Kelsey Henderson, Kenosha
- Samuel Henderson, East Troy
- Madelyn Huschitt, Browntown
- Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster
- Ava Komprood, Darlington
- Melissa Konkel, Elkhorn
- Payton Lawinger, Mineral Point
- Katie Leahy, Darlington
- Olivia Lulich, Lyndon Station
- Cole Makos, Argyle
- Olivia McDonald, Janesville
- Kaylee Mess, Rosendale
- Zachary Nelson, Richland Center
- Tiffany Neuheisel, Spring Green
- Tora Perkins, Richland Center
- MaryRose Pedersen, Eleva
- Noah Schank, Arcadia
- Jonathon Scheps, Almena
- Maggie Schubert, Mineral Point
- Morgan Selwitschka, Oshkosh
- Katlynn Steffes, Mt. Calvary
- Aleya Stibbe, Richland Center
- Erin Strauss, Lake Mills
- Heidi Strey, Osseo
- Benjamin Styer, Menomonie
- Christian Tietz, Watertown
- Courtney Weberpal, Milton
- Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg
Visit www.Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Donors provide scholarships to FFA members
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation recently awarded $33,320 in post-secondary scholarships to 41 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters.
- Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA -- Armor Animal Health Endowment
- Emma Hamilton, Adams-Friendship FFA -- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment
- Tyler Schroepfer, Antigo FFA -- Karl & Ruth Drye Scholarship, in honor of Ken Allen
- Collin Weltzien, Arcadia FFA -- WI Agri-Business Association
- Curtis Weltzien, Arcadia FFA -- Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment
- Ryan Erickson, Barron FFA
- Alexis Luedtke, Beaver Dam FFA
- Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA
- Rachel Klinkner, Cashton FFA
- Ashley Carns, Darlington FFA
- Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA
- Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA
- Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA
- Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA
- Katie Zimmer, Flambeau FFA
- Kaitlyn Webster, Gilman FFA
- Kayla Johnson, Granton FFA
- Jillian Tyler, Granton FFA
- Colton Klecker, Lake Mills FFA
- Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster FFA
- Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA
- Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA
- Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA
- Emma McNally, Milton FFA
- Casey Denk, Mondovi FFA
- Dallas Kreisa, Plymouth FFA
- Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm FFA
- Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA
- Carter Beaulieu, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA
- Morgan Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA
- Mia Hillebrand, River Valley FFA
- Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA
- Kathleen Yanke, Sauk Prairie FFA
- Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg FFA
- Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA
- Kailee Kaiser, Southwestern Wisconsin FFA
- Daniel Clark, Spencer FFA
- Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA
- Colby Von Haden, Tomah FFA
- Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA
- Jessica Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA
Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school, or students currently enrolled in a university or technical college. Visit www.wisconsinffafoundation.org for more information.
Student earns dairy scholarship
Lauren Sipple, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student, recently earned the 2020 Norman F. Olson Family Scholarship from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research.
Sipple earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison before earning her master’s degree in sensory and consumer attributes of fluid milk at North Carolina State University. She's now pursuing a doctorate at UW-Madison, studying the physical properties of ice cream. Visit www.wischeesemakers.org for more information.
Ag scholarships awarded
Five Wisconsin students recently earned $1,000 agricultural scholarships from Premier Insurance Solutions.
- Casey Denk of Mondovi plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to major in ag business.
- Bree Gaffney of Barneveld plans to attend Western Illinois University to major in ag business.
- Olivia Peterson of Walworth plans to attend Carroll University to major in exercise science and physical therapy.
- Heidi Strey of Osseo plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in animal science.
- Laura Weninger of Rubicon plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to major in animal science and technology.
All applicants were evaluated on their leadership abilities, extracurricular activities, goals and involvement in agriculture. Visit www.PremierInsuranceSolutions.com for more information.
Foundation awards scholarships
Fifteen agriculture students recently earned GROWMARK Foundation scholarships.
- Lindsey Aden of St. Joseph, Illinois, is studying agribusiness and political science at the University of Georgia.
- Mallory Ames of St. Joseph is studying agribusiness and agricultural communications at the University of Illinois.
- Isaac Brockman of Verona, Illinois, is studying agribusiness at Illinois State University.
- Amelia Hayden of Sharon, Wisconsin, is studying agricultural education at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
- Awna Hirsch of Eaton, Colorado, is studying animal science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
- Parker Karrick of Patoka, Illinois, is studying agribusiness at Murray State University.
- Karson Kimpling of Flanagan, Illinois, is studying agricultural leadership, education and communications at the University of Illinois.
- Seth Mitchell of Olney, Illinois, is studying animal science at the University of Illinois.
- Kade Portz of Marissa, Illinois, is studying agricultural-systems technology at Murray State University.
- Jackie Rosenbush of Sarona, Wisconsin, is studying agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Eric Schafer of Owaneco, Illinois, is studying animal science at Butler College.
- Jessica Schmitt of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, is studying dairy science, agricultural communications and international agriculture at Iowa State University.
- Benjamin Styer of Menomonie, Wisconsin, is studying animal science, dairy and agriculture, and food-business management at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
- Mason Tarr of Sanger, California, is studying agribusiness at Fresno State University.
- Travis Wilke of Olney, Illinois, is studying crop sciences at Lake Land College.
Visit www.growmark.com for more information.
Two earn scholarships
Two students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the Wisconsin National Farmers Organization’s annual Steve Pavich and Frank Pries Memorial Scholarship.
Jeremiah Ihm earned first place. Ihm attends Lancaster High School and is active in FFA, 4-H, football, wrestling, jazz band, the National Honors Society and Academic High Honors. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to earn a degree in agricultural education.
Matthew Cody earned second place. Cody attends North Crawford High School and is active in FFA, trap shooting, student government, CESA youth apprentice and the National Honors Society. He plans to attend UW-River Falls to earn a degree in food science and technology.
Visit www.nationalfarmers.com for more information.
Foundation awards scholarships
The National Farmers Union Foundation recently awarded the Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour and Stanley Moore scholarships.
Megan Linke of South Dakota earned the Hubert K. & JoAnn Seymour Scholarship worth $2,000.
Three Farmers Union members were each awarded $1,500 Stanley Moore scholarships.
- Justin Goetz of South Dakota
- Madison Letherman of North Dakota
- Remi Huver of Michigan
Both scholarship funds are available annually to young Farmers Union members pursuing a degree in any field at a two- or four-year accredited college or university. The Stanley Moore Scholarship is also available for students attending technical school. Visit www.NFU.org/education/scholarships for more information.
Students earn Farm Technology Days scholarships
Six Wisconsin students recently received funds from the Kewaunee County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Second Half Scholarship Fund.
- Michael Moede of Algoma is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a graduate student in dairy science.
- Jeremy Schlies of Denmark is attending UW-Madison’s Farm and Industry Short Course, majoring in dairy-farm management.
- Brynne Wolfe of Kewaunee is attending UW-Milwaukee as a graduate student in mental-health counseling.
- Taylor Paye of Luxemburg-Casco is attending UW-River Falls as a pre-veterinary major.
- Kimberly Van Donsel is attending UW-Platteville majoring in animal science.
- Molly Thorne of Mishicot is attending UW-River Falls majoring in agricultural education.
The scholarships are awarded to any student beyond the first half of post-secondary education, in their third or fourth years of college, the second year of a two-year program or in the second half of a program.
Angus juniors earn scholarships
Five Junior Red Angus members recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the Red Angus Association of America’s Junior Activities Committee and one student earned $500.
- Mia Gibson of Elgin, Iowa, plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College for her associate’s degree in agribusiness before furthering her education.
- Kristen Massingill of Hamilton, Texas, is a dual major of animal science and ag business with a focus on reproduction, and hopes to be an embryologist or veterinarian in the future.
- Brock Montgomery of Coats, Kansas, plans to attend Oklahoma State University, double majoring in animal science and ag education.
- Holly Thomas of Gatesville, Texas, will be attending Oklahoma State University majoring in animal science and pursuing a career in veterinary pharmaceutical and feed sales.
- Paige Van Dyke of Louisville, Illinois, plans to attend Lake Land College in Illinois and transfer to Oklahoma State University or Kansas State University.
- Marcie Harward of Richfield, North Carolina, earned the $500 Dee Sonstegard Memorial Scholarship. She attended Stanly Community College and plans to attend Kansas State University.
Visit www.RedAngus.org for more information.
Graduates earn scholarships
Five graduating high school students from Wisconsin recently earned 2020 Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholarships.
Hailey Gaedtke of Luxemburg plans to study agricultural business at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with an interest in educating consumers on food production.
Katrina Hoesly of Denmark is interested in pursuing a doctorate of veterinary medicine and a career as a bovine reproductive specialist after she completes her undergraduate studies at UW-Platteville with an emphasis on dairy science and agribusiness.
Morgan Jones of Cambria plans to earn a degree in agribusiness at UW-Platteville after starting her studies at Western Technical College.
Kaylee Mess of Rosendale plans to study agriculture education at UW-Platteville.
Ben Stone of Ripon plans to study pre-veterinary medicine at UW-River Falls.
To be considered for Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholarships, students must be in their final years of high school, graduating from a high school that is within 150 miles of Green Bay, in good academic standing, planning to attend an accredited four-year college or university, and committed to pursue a career in agriculture that will enhance Wisconsin’s rural communities. Each scholar receives a four-year $10,000 college scholarship. Visit www.scholarship.wasedafarms.com for more information.
4-H students earn scholarships
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently awarded various scholarships to a number of Wisconsin students.
Five students earned Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial scholarships, each worth $1,000.
- Kevin Kitchen of Augusta
- Anastasia Poull of Port Washington
- Tyler Schroepfer of Birnamwood
- Cayley Vande Berg of Eldorado
- Lily Wagner of Westfield
Two students earned Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial scholarships, each worth $1,000.
- Maggie Conlan of Balsam Lake
- Meghan Numrich of Neenah
Five students earned T.L. Bewick Memorial scholarships, each worth $1,000.
- Theadora Collins of Arlington
- Alec Edstrom of Union Grove
- MacKenzie Korent of Hudson
- Emma Peterson of Phillips
- Libby Willkomm of West Bend
Two students earned Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial scholarships, each worth $1,000.
- Alyssa Frisch of Portage
- Micah Stege of Hartford
Two students earned Culver’s 4-H scholarships, each worth $1,000.
- Andrew Beine of Campbellsport
- Joelle Heller of Waukesha
One student, Nina Wood of Theresa, earned the Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship worth $750.
One student, Seth Morse of Sheboygan Falls, earned the Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship worth $500.
Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.