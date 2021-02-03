 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free sustainable-agriculture program offered

Free sustainable-agriculture program offered

Wendell Berry Farming Program

Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College is a tuition-free two-year residential educational program based in Henry County, Kentucky, designed to serve students from generational farm families or those with a strong desire to farm.

The Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College is accepting applications for fall 2021. The tuition-free two-year residential educational program is based in Henry County, Kentucky. It's designed to serve students from generational farm families or those with a strong desire to farm.

The program is intended for students in their third and fourth years of college. Graduates earn a bachelor of arts degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from Sterling College.

Inspired by farmer and writer Wendell Berry, the curriculum applies his writing to learning. Courses address agroecology, holistic livestock husbandry, farm and food policy, and small-business management.

Applicants must demonstrate a desire to farm and a commitment to working to strengthen rural communities. While applicants must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable agriculture, they aren’t required to have studied agriculture in their first two years of college.

Grant support from the NoVo Foundation enables the program to be tuition-free. Students are responsible for cost of room and board as well as other fees. Visit sterlingcollege.edu/wendellberry for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News