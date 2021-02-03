Free sustainable-agriculture program offered

The Wendell Berry Farming Program of Sterling College is accepting applications for fall 2021. The tuition-free two-year residential educational program is based in Henry County, Kentucky. It's designed to serve students from generational farm families or those with a strong desire to farm.
The program is intended for students in their third and fourth years of college. Graduates earn a bachelor of arts degree in sustainable agriculture and food systems from Sterling College.
Inspired by farmer and writer Wendell Berry, the curriculum applies his writing to learning. Courses address agroecology, holistic livestock husbandry, farm and food policy, and small-business management.
Applicants must demonstrate a desire to farm and a commitment to working to strengthen rural communities. While applicants must demonstrate a commitment to sustainable agriculture, they aren’t required to have studied agriculture in their first two years of college.
Grant support from the NoVo Foundation enables the program to be tuition-free. Students are responsible for cost of room and board as well as other fees. Visit sterlingcollege.edu/wendellberry for more information.