The 4-H youth of Grant County, Wisconsin, have been recognized for their accomplishments. Family and friends watched as youth received plaques representing the project areas and activities in which they excelled. The 4-H members also received award discs for their individual project accomplishments.
The Citizenship Award is a special award given to older 4-H members who exemplify citizenship qualities such as leadership, teamwork and cooperation during their 4-H careers. The Citizenship Award was most-recently presented to five youth who demonstrate those qualities in their clubs and communities -- Jessica Anderson, Erin Beck, Isaac Martin, Alexandria Stone and Brandon Weigel.
Youth are also recognized for individual projects and participation. The 4-H member who attended the Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference from Grant County was Jenna Brogley. Another project specifically aimed to help with leadership development is the Junior Leaders project. Allison Adrian, Kendra Jentz, Shelby Knoble, Dannea Linneman and Randy Winch received recognition for serving as a Junior Leader this past year. Kendra Jentz and Alexandria Stone represented 4-H as the Grant County 4-H Royalty Team and completed a record book. Also recognized were 4-H members who are graduating from the program -- Jessica Anderson, Erin Beck, David Brandemuehl, Daniel Herbers, Hannah Nusbaum and Hailee Wetter.
The Wisconsin 4-H Key Award Program recognized a select group of 4-H participants who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, have developed and applied leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their 4-H club and community. It is the highest award given by Grant County 4-H. Kendra Jentz is this year’s recipient.
Grant County 4-H Cloverbuds also have received plaques and discs for their achievements. Cloverbuds are youth in kindergarten, first-grade and second-grade who are beginning 4-H members. Cloverbud members have the opportunity to learn about 4-H by previewing the program.
Visit grant.extension.wisc.edu for more information.