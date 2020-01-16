Rachel Hovey of rural Gilmanton, Wisconsin, was chosen for the annual Buffalo County 4-H Community Servant Award. The award was presented by youth president Morgan Guenther.
The Community Service Award recognizes an individual with exemplary service to 4-H and the community through an ongoing commitment to community service and to making a positive impact on the community. Hovey was nominated for the salute to excellence for her contribution to community members and youth across Buffalo County and the broader western-Wisconsin region.
Hovey is currently a senior at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She's been involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. For three years she met with the same student during lunchtime to provide ongoing mentoring and resiliency strategies. Hovey plans to graduate in May with a degree in elementary education and to have her own classroom by fall 2020.
Hovey served as a player-buddy with the Chippewa Valley Miracle League in summer 2019. She provided one-on-one support to a student so the child could play on a special baseball field designed to assist people with disabilities. The opportunity was important to the young athlete because they were able to be a part of a team for the first time, and build relationships with peers.
Hovey said she's passionate about cancer research and helping those who suffer with the disease. She organized the TEACH Living Learning Community Relay for Life team in Pierce County. She served on the organizing board for the Buffalo-Pepin County Relay for Life in the previous year.
Hovey has made a tremendous impact on the Buffalo County 4-H program and the exhibitors at the Buffalo County Fair. As the fair intern for the past three years and as a member of the UW-Extension staff team for Buffalo County, she has gone above and beyond in her role to educate 4-H and FFA members about meat-animal quality assurance, develop a fun learning environment at the 4-H Clothing Revue and Foods Revue, and support new families.
Hovey truly embodies what it means to be a community servant through 4-H and the larger community. The 4-H Community Servant Award is provided on behalf of the Buffalo County 4-H Leaders Association and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation through the generous support of donors.