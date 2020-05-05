HARTFORD, Wis. – Normally Allison Loosen would be on the road this time of year participating in livestock shows but COVID-19 has put that on hold. So she decided to do something about it. She launched a nationwide virtual livestock show – the “Corona Kicker Livestock Show.”
Proceeds raised from entry fees and merchandise sold are to be given as prizes to youth participants. The award amounts are yet to be determined until monies from entry fees and proceeds from sales of “Corona Kicker” T-shirts, sweatshirts and yard signs are finalized. Any additional monies will be donated to the national 4-H and FFA organizations as well as the American Red Cross, she said.
“Several livestock shows were being canceled and I took it hard when I heard the final show was canceled,” said Allison, 15. “I felt terrible and thought other kids probably felt the same.”
She contacted Miles Toenyes of Show-Rite; he and his associates judge livestock shows across the country. They talked about a national virtual show; soon after Allison launched the Corona Kicker Livestock Show page on Facebook. The page already has more than 1,500 followers.
“And we’ve had lots of questions,” she said.
Toenyes provided some showing tips to prospective exhibitors.
“Position your animals about 12 to 14 feet away from the video camera and set your show area about the same size as a general show ring,” he said. “Work on profile views, with the animals coming and going.”
The corona pandemic and subsequent cancelation of livestock shows are difficult for young people, he said.
“But families and kids shouldn’t give up,” he said. “Have your animals cared for and ready to show.”
He expects judging will be conducted 48 hours after all videos are submitted. Results will be sent to the exhibitors within 72 hours after the show, he said. Judging a virtual show will certainly be different than a live show.
“But that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” he said. “It may allow us to focus more time on each animal.”
In addition to normally showing cattle herself Allison mentors other 4-H and FFA youth with lamb projects.
“I didn’t want them to miss out on their first – or last – show,” she said.
Her mother, Angie Loosen, said, “The Corona Kicker show isn’t the only one out there but most are run through large organizations. Showing is what we do as a family and both my kids have met some of their best friends showing livestock. The kids are all in the same boat.”
Allison has been showing animals for seven years.
“She’s a livestock enthusiast and a passionate FFA member,” said Katelyn Dei, agriculture teacher and adviser of the Slinger FFA. “It’s great to see our members staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and I’m glad to see they’ll have an opportunity to have their livestock evaluated. I’ve been talking with members of our FFA and they’re excited about the opportunity to show. “
Allison plans to show a 14-month-old Simmental steer in the Corona Kicker show. Her brother, Paul Loosen, plans to show a 15-month-old Chianina steer.
“We also hope to show a couple of lambs,” she said.
Four national-level judges have donated their time to judge cattle, swine, lambs and goats.
- Market cattle – Amanda Schnoor of Chowchilla, California
- Market swine – Miles Toenyes of Highland, Illinois
- Market lambs – Brent Titus of Alexis, Illinois
- Market goats – Bernard Ausmus of Kewaunee, Illinois
Registrations for all species are due before midnight May 15. For video-submission deadlines as well as to order T-shirts and yard signs visit facebook.com and search for “Corona Kicker Livestock Show” for more information.