The Wisconsin State 4-H Meats Judging Contest was recently held at the University of Wisconsin-Meat Science Animal Biologics Discovery Building in Madison, Wisconsin, where participation increased 100 percent from 2022.
The team from Grant County took top honors in the senior division. Team members included Libby Vogt, Cameron Patterson, Iris Adams and Michael Edgington. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson.
The second-place senior team was from Jefferson County. Team members included Hanna Brattlie, Rylee Brattlie, Elliot Small and Emma Wiendenfeld. The team was coached by Lindsay Baneck, Libby Knoeble and Joy Brattlie.
The State 4-H Meats Judging Contest consists of evaluating and ranking classes of hams, beef ribs, pork carcasses, lamb, beef and pork retail cut classes. Contestants also identified 30 retail cuts of beef, pork, or lamb and 10 cuts of processed meats products, quality and yield graded two beef carcasses. Seniors had to give two set of oral reasons on ranking classes.
Awards were given for the top individual in retail identification, carcass evaluation and reasons. Top senior individual in retail identification and oral reasons went to Libby Vogt of Grant County. Hanna Brattlie from Jefferson County was the top senior individual in evaluation.
The top-10 senior individual judges are listed in order.
• Hanna Brattlie of Jefferson County
• Libby Vogt of Grant County
• Cameron Patterson of Grant County
• Rylee Brattlie of Jefferson County
• Iris Adams of Grant County
• Elliot Small of Jefferson County
• Jorjanna Mejchar of Ozaukee County
• Summer Rake of Columbia County
• Emmet Michaels of Ozaukee County
• Emma Wiendenfeld of Columbia County
The top junior team was from Grant County A Team, with members Kayla Buttles, Aiden Patterson, Anna Drinkwater and Kegan Patterson. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson. Grant County B Team earned second-place honors. Team members included Cassidy Crooks, Gwen Riedl, Reid Stalsberg and Klay Conley. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson.
Special awards were given this year for the top individual in Retail Identification and Evaluation. Top junior individual in Retail Identification was Aiden Patterson of Grant County. Kayla Buttles of Grant County placed first in Evaluation.
The top-10 junior individual judges are listed in order.
• Kayla Buttles of Grant County
• Aiden Patterson of Grant County
• Maycee Wells of Columbia County
• Gavin Bettcher of Jefferson County
• Anna Drinkwater of Grant County
• Kegan Patterson of Grant County
• Cassidy Crooks of Grant County
• Keilah Reu of Jefferson County
• Brenna Thorson of Jackson County
Winning senior teams have the option of attending the National 4-H Meats Judging Contest to be held this fall in Kansas City, Missouri, or the National Western held in January 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Visit 4h.extension.wisc.edu/opportunities/statewide-events-and-opportunities/meats-judging-contest/ for more information.